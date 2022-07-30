“He thinks he’s in charge of football”; Neto ‘detonates’ Luiz Flávio de Oliveira and wants duo punished in Flamengo

Presenter did not think twice when giving his honest opinion on the subject that generated controversy in Rubro-Negro

After 2 days of departure between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, at Maracanã, for the Copa do Brasil, which ended 0-0, the repercussion is still huge, especially when it comes to refereeing, which is considered controversial, even more so for hearing complaints from both sides after the final whistle, in different moves, but which brought an extra “pepper” to the decision.

Disgusted by the attitude of Luiz Flavio de OliveiraHurricane presented to the Superior Court of Sports Justice of Football (STJD), “Notice of Infraction” against Gabigol (in article 254-A), Arrascaeta (in article 254) and Mais Querido himself, for conduct practiced in Maracanã, which would have directly harmed the match between the teams.

This Friday (29)Neto was disgusted with the performance of the referee and, during the program “Os Donos da Bola”, charged a punishment for Gabigol and Arrascaeta. In the opinion of the presenter of the Band, Rubro-Negro benefited from the decisions made on the field and also by the video referee, directly interfering in the result.

“In a Flamengo game, a person died in the Maracanãzinho gym. Did you forget that? Flamengo thinks they’re in charge of football. They don’t rule anything. By the way, the STJD should punish Gabigol and Arrascaeta. The biggest shame is the VAR. Luiz Flavio, you need to stop being a referee”fired Neto, bluntly.

In the document presented, the people of Paraná want precisely what was highlighted by Neto: punishment on Gabigol for alleged aggression against midfielder Fernandinho and punishment on Arrascaeta for violent entry from behind on Erick, in addition to wanting the cariocas to be punished for being linked to those involved, who received only yellow cards in the aforementioned bids.