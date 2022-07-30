Health plan for pets: see how it works and what are the advantages

When was the last time your dog or cat went to the vet? We have the custom of taking our animals to the petshop for baths and hygiene maintenance, but what about the doctor?

Referred only when a problem is imminent, or when a disease is already installed, visits to the vet are often avoided due to their cost.

More frequent visits to vets are sometimes avoided by costSource: Shutterstock

But currently there is an alternative for your pet to be able to visit the vet’s room more often, practicing preventive medicine: animal health plans. See how they work and how to choose the best alternative for you and your pet.

How it works?

Many companies already offer the service of health insurance for dogs and cats, which works in a system very similar to health plans for humans.

With several accredited establishments throughout the country, companies offer from basic plans that only cover consultations and vaccines, to plans that include surgeries and cardiological follow-up.

Some pet health plans even cover surgery.Source: Shutterstock

As examples of prices, Nofaro, which serves São Paulo and the region, has a basic plan that covers routine and on-call consultations, vaccines, exams, clinical procedures and hospitalization, for a monthly fee of R$ 49.90.

In the most complete plan, the value rises to R$ 99.90 and includes all the services of the basic plan and includes special exams, echocardiogram, respiratory anesthesia and more than 40 types of surgical procedures.

Other companies, such as Porto.Pet, have a wide range of plan types, with prices ranging from R$49.00 monthly to R$199.90. The plans are separated into outpatient, essential and complete care categories.

The values ​​may vary according to the type of pet (cat, dog or other), and the existence of a pre-existing disease. Factors such as age also influence the final value.

If you have an elderly dog, make sure your health plan meets your pet’s age group.Source: Shutterstock

How do I choose a health plan for my pet?

Some factors should be considered before hiring the pet health plan, and let’s go to the tips:

Make sure the intended plan meets your pet’s health needs. Not all health plans support elderly dogs, those with diabetes, heart disease, or other pre-existing conditions. Stay tuned for these details, and if you have any questions, contact a health plan broker.

Check if there is an accredited veterinary clinic or doctor that works in your area. Not all services are reimbursed, so it would be useless to pay for a health plan and not be able to use it.

Check the conditions of use. Many companies also adopt the “grace period” system, so even after the plan begins to pay, you will still have to wait a few days to be able to use it. In the surveyed insurers, the grace period for surgical procedures is 30 to 60 days, and may vary for longer or shorter depending on the procedure.

Check which types of animals the health plan serves. In general the plans cater for cats and dogs. If you have an exotic pet, contact the company that sells the health plans first.

Research the efficiency and suitability of the plan. Unfortunately, we sometimes buy a pig in a poke. Search complaint sites and try to talk to people who already have, and use, the service to be sure of the quality of what you are about to buy.

There are health plans available for cats too.Source: Shutterstock

These are just a few tips for you to be aware of before closing a purchase that can generate more costs than savings. In case of doubt, always contact the company that offers the service.

Happy dog, happy owner

Hiring a health plan can be very beneficial for your pet to have a better and longer life.

For several reasons we still don’t have a preventive veterinary medicine so ingrained in our culture, when it comes to pets, but health plans can help to change that.

As with human health plans, not all diseases and procedures are covered, but taking your pet at least once a year for an appointment is better than taking him only when he is already sick.

Taking care of and maintaining your pet’s health is a guarantee of savings, a lasting and happy life, both for your pet and for you who have the privilege of his company.

