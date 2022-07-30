Health to receive monkeypox vaccines in September

According to the ministry, another batch of immunizers should arrive in November; Brazil negotiates acquisition with Opas

The Ministry of Health said this Friday (29.Jul.2022) that it expects to receive from PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) the 1st shipment of vaccines against monkeypox in September. The 2nd batch should arrive in November. In total, Brazil negotiates 50,000 doses.

According to the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, the forecast is that about 21,000 doses will be delivered in September. The immunizer will be applied to health professionals, especially those who handle biological samples, and people who have contact with infected patients.

“There are two installments. I could be wrong. I think it’s 21,000 on the 1st and 29,000 on the 2nd or vice versa. There are two installments of approximately 50% in each installment, if this schedule is guaranteed. It’s more or less on this radar: approximately 20,000 or a little more on the 1st shipment and the rest on the 2nd shipment”said.

The secretary said that, at first, Brazil will not carry out a vaccination campaign against monkeypox. He pointed out that the rate of transmissibility and lethality of the disease are low and different from those observed in covid-19.

Medeiros also indicated the federal government’s intention to make negotiations with the Butantan Institute or the Bio-Manguinhos Institute, of Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), in case they produce the immunizer against monkeypox.

1st death

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Friday (July 29) the 1st death in Brazil from monkeypox. The victim was a 41-year-old male with low immunity and comorbidities, including cancer (lymphoma). He was admitted to a public hospital in Belo Horizonte.

According to the ministry, the cause of death was septic shock, made worse by monkeypox. The ministry informed in an interview with journalists this Friday (29.Jul) that it will investigate the preponderance of these comorbidities for the death of the patient.

The case was the 1st death recorded outside the African continent. The Director-General of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reported on 20 July that a total of 5 people had died from the disease. All deaths occurred in African countries.

Brazil reports 1,066 cases of monkeypox. Of this total, 3 are children.