Heloísa saves David and Isadora from Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“I came to wash away my honor as a betrayed husband. I’m going to end this damned man’s life and no judge will be able to convict me!”, threatens Joaquim.
Isadora faces Joaquim next to Davi in ’Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
In an attempt to make Isadora stay by his side, Joaquim will say that Davi is the magician who killed Elisa. But the young woman, in turn, will claim that she believes in the innocence of the beloved.
“Lie! Isadora, I can’t believe you let yourself be fooled by this… this sweet nipple! He was convicted by a judge, damn it! There was evidence against him! Wake up!”, provokes Joaquim.
Heloísa points a gun at Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Soon after, it will be Heloísa’s (Paloma Duarte) turn to arrive armed and interrupt Joaquim’s plan.
“Joaquim, put the gun down or you’re the one who dies”, threatens Isadora’s aunt.
Joaquim and Heloísa point guns at each other in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Joaquim will lower his weapon and will be threatened by Isadora.
“And you better keep Davi’s story a secret, as you’ve done until now, or I’ll turn you over to the police and Eugênio! Now get out of here!!”, says the young woman.
Joaquim is cornered in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Manuela (Mariah da Penha) will hear everything, but will promise to keep the couple’s secret to Violeta (Malu Galli).
“I swear I’ll keep the secret about the magician. I’m reluctant, but I’m going”, says Manuela.
30 Jul
Saturday
Joaquim threatens David with a gun, and Heloísa intervenes. Emília asks Cipriano to tell Jojô that she loves him. Arminda crowns Margô as the new queen of radio. David thanks Heloísa for saving him from Joaquim. Lorenzo and Letícia notice the atmosphere between Cipriano and Giovanna. Enrico blackmails Joaquim to get a lawyer. Violeta argues with Eugênio because of Joaquim. Abel threatens to fight with Úrsula if Joaquim doesn’t give him money. Lisiê tells Tenório about Olivia’s condition. Elias reveals that Olivia cannot get pregnant. Ursula shoots Abel.
