Hole with boiling water opens in sidewalk and swallows tourist in New Zealand

An elderly tourist was left with severe burns after fall into a hole filled with boiling water.

The woman, who lives in Perth (Australia), was walking with her husband on a sidewalk when suddenly the floor gave wayat the entrance to the village of Whakarewarewa, a Maori tourist spot in New Zealand, on Thursday (28/7).

The administrator of Whakarewarewa stated that the old woman fell into a geothermal hole that opened beneath her feet. A spokesperson for the hospital to which the elderly woman was taken said the “illness is serious but stable”.

“The woman fell into the open hole and was pulled out by our team”, Mike Gibbons told 7News. Repairs will begin on Saturday (7/30).

Boiling water hole opened and swallowed tourist in New Zealand Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

O Victim’s husband suffered moderate injuries when he tried to pull his wife out of the sinkhole.

“We are keeping in touch with them and their families to monitor their well-being and recovery from the incident”added Gibbons.