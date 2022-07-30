How much can you earn per month?

Currently, many Brazilians are looking for alternatives to earn money on the internet and supplement their income without leaving home. For this audience, primarily, franchises represent interesting options. After all, there are several cheap and profitable franchises that can guarantee great profits even for those with no experience in the area. But, after all, how to find fast billing options and low investment in 2022?

First, it is important to remember that all franchises require investment. That’s right: despite the exaggerated promises of Brazilian youtubers, it is not possible to “make money for free” or “profit without making an effort”. In addition, in all alternatives, it is necessary to create a good sales and profit strategy. With that in mind, here are some of the cheapest franchises that can make you money in 2022.

Cheap franchises – Discover Acquio

An interesting franchise for those who want to make money in 2022, first of all, is Acquio. Currently, it already has more than 800 units in operation. The company is, first and foremost, a fintech that acts as an acquirer. In other words, it provides payment solutions for small and medium entrepreneurs. To profit, an initial investment of R$ 8 thousand is required. The return, according to specialized websites, takes up to 12 months.

Arts Films

Then there is another franchise that is also successful with Brazilians. This is Arts Films. First, the company is focused on the production of audiovisual content. That is: movies, series, advertisements and more. Initially, the company was founded in 2019. Expansion eventually started in 2019. To join the franchise, a total initial investment from R$ 30 thousand is recommended. The amount is primarily used to pay the franchise fee and working capital.

Blue Loan

Among the franchises available in 2022, Azul Empréstimo stands out. After all, it allows work from home office. In other words, you can earn money without leaving your home. In that sense, how does the company work? First of all, Azul Empréstimo focuses on the payroll loan segment. The company has, for example, options for personal or real estate accounts. Currently, the company has more than 110 active units. The initial investment, for the home office model, is R$ 15.9 thousand.

Cheap franchises – Meet Clean Now

Finally, another interesting franchise for anyone looking to make money in 2022 is Clean Now. Beforehand, the company has more than 40 units in operation. After all, the expansion started in 2016. The company works, above all, with cleaning and shielding upholstery. This cleaning can be carried out in houses, apartments and even external places, such as cars, boats and aircraft. For those who want to become a partner, an investment from R$ 34.6 thousand is recommended. Returns usually take up to 6 months.

