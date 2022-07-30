Hulk puts the cards on the table and reveals everything about the future at Atlético-MG

With just 36 years old, striker Hulk is already entering the final part of his career and having a contract with Atlético-MG until the end of 2024, for many the alvinegro should be his last team. Despite this, when asked about the matter, the striker said he did not know how to respond on the matter, but assured that he intends to fulfill his contract and that he will only think about what he is going to do:

“I am very happy here, I hope to fulfill my contract giving my best and if I have to extend my contract, if I am physically well, well and willing to play, I will do everything to continue. What I can say is that as long as I’m here, I’ll always do my best and I’ll honor this shirt.”

Shirt 7 also stated that he is very adapted to the Rooster and that this is fundamental for his good performance:

“It’s difficult for us to say if it’s the last club, if it’s the last year of the contract, if it’s going to stay another 1, 2, 5 years. If you ask me today how happy I am, how well I feel, adapted, familiar here, I say I’m not 100, I’m 1000%. I’m very happy here. There is even a friend of mine who is from Spain, who is here at home, he even said that he notices that Atlético is a very family club. This is very cool, when you arrive at your work environment and feel at home, you feel together with your family.”

Hulk lives goal drought

Living a Hulk doesn’t know what it’s like to hit the nets already has five games. His performance also dropped on the field and he even received some criticism from the crowd. Asked about the matter, the striker was not satisfied and claimed that although he is going through a bad moment, the entire team is below:

“Of course I’m not presenting my best football, not just me, but the collective. If the Hulk was bad and the whole team was good, we would be doing very well today. If a player is bad and the other 10 of the starting 11 are doing well, the 10 can supply the need for the 1 that is not well.”