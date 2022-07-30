Hungarian GP: Russell takes first pole of his career | formula 1

The rain has let up, but Saturday remains full of surprises in F1. George Russell shone on the final lap of the Hungarian GP qualifying and took pole position for the stage, for the first time in his career. The Briton did 1m17s377 on his best lap already on the threshold of Q3, with just 0s044 advantage over Carlos Sainz. Charles Leclerc is third.

Russell’s Mercedes colleague Lewis Hamilton will start in seventh. He did not make his final lap due to rear wing problems. Max Verstappen, who once led Q2, will only be tenth. The reigning champion wasted the first lap in Q3 with a mistake and suffered engine problems in the final attempt, saying an early farewell to the pole battle.

Russell’s best result in qualifying had been second place at the rainy 2021 Belgian GP. The 24-year-old takes his first career pole in his rookie season at Mercedes and ends the team’s 14 GP fast without starting from the start. honorable position since the Saudi Arabia stage last December.

With no rain, Mercedes saw one less problem (difficulty warming up the tires) in its path and started the competitive session: Hamilton and Russell appeared in the top 4, and the seven-time champion set the fastest lap in Q1.

Performance was more discreet in Q2, but sufficient. In the final segment, the young Brit appeared alongside Sainz and beat the Spaniard, who had set the fastest lap ever at the checkered flag. Verstappen will not be alone in the midfield as teammate Sergio Pérez did not do well in Q2 and will start 11th behind him.

McLaren, which has not had a good season so far and is fighting with Alpine at the Worlds, confirms a more encouraging weekend at the top of the standings with Lando Norris, completing the second row in fourth place. Daniel Ricciardo did well in Q1 and was almost eliminated in the mid-segment, but survived and will start in ninth.

The start of the Hungarian GP will be this Sunday, 31st, at 10 am (Brasilia time). ge tracks all bids in real time.

Q1 – 5 outs and 18 minutes

Mercedes put Hamilton and Russell into first and third before Verstappen took the lead and improved his lap on the next lap. Norris emerged in second place until he was beaten by Sergio Pérez, at which point Russell regained third place. In the final minutes, Hamilton moved up to second, 0s1 behind the RBR rival.

The Ferraris did not have a good starting time with Sainz (6th) and Leclerc (11th), but they moved up to third and eighth towards the end of Q1. However, the surprise was with Hamilton, recording a 1m18s374 in the final seconds and bringing Russell in second. Pierre Gasly had his lap deleted for exceeding track limits, and was eliminated.

16th YUKI TSUNODA (ALPHATAURI)

17th ALEXANDER ALBON (WILLIAMS)

18th SEBASTIAN VETTEL (ASTON MARTIN)

19th PIERRE GASLY (ALPHATAURI)

20th NICHOLAS LATIFI (WILLIAMS)

Q2 – 5 outs and 15 minutes

Norris left the Ferraris behind putting 0.6s over Leclerc, at the top, but it wasn’t long before Verstappen overtook the Briton, staying in first place until the checkered flag. In the final minutes, Leclerc overtook Fernando Alonso in second place, 0s065 behind the RBR driver.

Pérez had a lap deleted for exceeding the track limits, but the stewards decided to return the lap to the Mexican, who flirted with the elimination zone in the final part of Q2 and fell behind in 11th. He complained of being hampered by Kevin Magnussen.

11th SERGIO PEREZ (RBR)

12th GUANYU ZHOU (ALFA ROMEO)

13th KEVIN MAGNUSSEN (HAAS)

14th LANCE STROLL (ASTON MARTIN)

15th MICK SCHUMACHER (HAAS)

Q3 – 12 minutes and pole battle

Sainz overtook Leclerc to set the fastest time at the start of Q3, relying on a mistake by Verstappen to keep the Dutchman at bay – with the seventh time. Russell was also ahead of the Monegasque, while Hamilton was fourth.

In the last attempts, the reigning champion complained of being without power in the engine and despite trying to follow his engineer’s recommendations for adjustments, nothing worked. Sainz set the best lap again at the end of the countdown, but Russell surprised him by beating him at the flag.