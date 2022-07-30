“I don’t think it has a chance”; Arnaldo Ribeiro makes prediction for Libertadores and surprises favoritism

Even with the Brazilian rounds on the weekend, the journalist already turns his attention to the confrontation in the Copa Libertadores

Corinthians has a decision scheduled against Flamengo next Tuesday (2), valid for the quarter-finals of the Liberators cup. Even with rounds of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A this weekend, attention was turned to the Liberators. During the programBall possession‘ this Friday (29), the journalist Arnaldo Ribeiro made an analysis projecting the confrontation between the teams.

Arnold stressed that the game must be balanced, but that the first match could be a watershed in the competition. The communicator believes that, depending on the result in the first game, the Flamengo may have a favoritism for the final showdown.

“The first game should not define, but the home field will be very important. Corinthians practically hasn’t been playing well. You take the good matches off your fingers, but at home it’s been very strong. If you don’t win the game, I don’t think you have a chance of qualifying at Maracanã. I see a little favoritism if Corinthians doesn’t win at home”.

Seeking a spot in the next phase, the board invested in good signings that arrived in the current transfer window. what is the case of Yuri Albertowho has already assumed the ownership of the team, and babble who has a chance of being a starter in the defense of the Helm. Fausto Vera, on the other hand, could be an option for the second half of the match.

