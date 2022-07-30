I was fired without just cause, is FGTS profit included in the 40% fine?

More than 106.7 million workers received part of the FGTS profit (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) calculated in 2021. The distribution of the result of R$ 13.2 billion was completed by Caixa Econômica Federal last Tuesday, 26.

The amount received was calculated based on the distribution index of 0.02748761, considering the balance available on December 31, 2021. Those who had BRL 1 thousand in linked accounts on that date, for example, received BRL 27.49.

Despite the news about the conclusion of the distribution, there was no change in the FGTS withdrawal modalities. This means that funds can be withdrawn only in cases provided for by law, such as unfair dismissal, retirement and purchase of a home.

Profit is levied on the 40% fine?

When dismissed without just cause, the worker is entitled to a termination fine of 40% on the amount deposited by the employer in the linked accounts during the term of the employment contract. The profit, however, does not enter the account.

The percentage is calculated on the total deposited by the company, with annual interest of 3% plus the Reference Rate (TR). Therefore, the amount received by the shareholder related to last year’s result is not part of the basis for calculating the 40% fine.

If the worker has used FGTS resources for any reason, the fine continues to be calculated on the total amount deposited over the course of the employment contract, and not on the remaining amount. For example: a person had BRL 30,000 in linked accounts, but used BRL 20,000 to make a down payment on their own home. At the time of dismissal without just cause, the 40% will be calculated on R$ 30 thousand.

How to check the FGTS?

To consult the guarantee fund statement and obtain detailed information on the available amounts, the interested party can access the FGTS application, the fgts.caixa.gov.br website, or Internet Banking Caixa.

Service is also available via telephone at 3004-1104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (other regions).