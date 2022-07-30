‘I was frustrated’: 5G arrives with instability and disappoints in João Pessoa – 07/29/2022

Expectations were high for the launch of 5G in João Pessoa, the first city in the Northeast to receive the new generation of data transmission. But, in the early hours of the morning, part of the users noticed that the network remained on 4G — or even with oscillations for 3G.

This was the case of civil engineer Mateus Costa, who has an iPhone 12 at the TIM operator and lives in the Bessa neighborhood, where the new signal is covered.

“I really like technology and I do a lot of research on the subject. I was anxiously waiting for this new product on the market, but in practice I was not able to participate in the experience on launch day”, he said.

“I have the compatible device, but it didn’t work. I was a little frustrated. Now it’s time to wait for the network to stabilize in all regions of João Pessoa”.

‘I turned it off, on again and nothing’

Businessman Paulo Neto, who works downtown, was also disappointed. He bought an iPhone 13 with Claro’s operator precisely to improve the connection during business meetings,

“When I heard that João Pessoa was on the route to the first capitals to receive 5G, I ran to update my device, which I already needed to change. Today, when I woke up, no 5G. I turned the device off and on again and nothing” , says. “The way is to wait and see if we will have that speed and stability that they promised so much”.

Lawyer Vladimir Miná, who owns two Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G devices, from operators Claro and Vivo, says that the new network even worked, but not as he expected.

“In the pre-tests, every time the 5G network came on, the 4G went down and neither of them worked. From June to now, when I looked, I had no internet, despite the 5G appearing on the screen. And the network continued to be intermittent. most of the time”.

The 5G that Miná refers to, present in some cell phones even before the launch of the new transmission range, refers to the so-called 5G DSS. It uses 4G infrastructure and frequency bands to provide faster internet, but not as fast as “pure” 5G. It is considered a transition mode from 4G to 5G, and has been offered in Brazil since 2020.

Today, at the official debut of 5G, Miná says that his devices showed the “5G” on the screen, but he couldn’t discern if the speed is better than before.

“In the Stories of social networks, when we go from one to the other, I felt a slight improvement in speed. But far from being a rocket, as promised”, he explains. “I’m still going to test the network in meetings. I hope it doesn’t fluctuate so as not to impact my contact with customers.”

Complaints on Twitter

Some users also vented on social media:

@vivobr Where is 5G in the most remote neighborhoods of the coast of João Pessoa? You promised… — Lima Costa (@LimaCosta2) July 29, 2022

Where’s my 5G Tim? Since 07/29/22 the signal was released in João Pessoa, so far, nothing! — Rosemberg Porto (@RosembergPorto) July 29, 2022

Operators promise normalization

During a press conference in João Pessoa this Friday, spokespersons for Claro and Embratel stated that this type of instability is normal at the first moment of application of a new technology, but that, soon, the network will be normalized.

Claro’s coverage in the city covers the districts of Aeroclube, Manaíra, Tambaú, Jardim Oceania, Altiplano, Cabo Branco, Brisamar, Bairro dos Estados and Miramar.

TIM coverage includes Manaíra, Altiplano, Cabo Branco, Bessa, Brisamar, Centro, Ipes, Cidade Universitária, Jardim Luna, Jardim Oceania, Jardim Treze de Maio, Tambauzinho and Torre.