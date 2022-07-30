Living troubled moments in his career with his sister simariathe singer Simone moved his followers by sharing a photo of his niece, Giovanna, and wishing her a happy birthday. With the break in Simaria’s career, the sister has been performing alone in the duo’s latest events.

In a text that accompanied a photo of the girl, Simone shared all the affection she feels for her: “I held you in my arms so tiny that I never imagined that I would become such a big girl! I am delighted and proud to be your godmother, and I love you as if you were my daughter! Goddaughter, the name says it all, it’s like a daughter and that’s how I feel about you”, started.

Simone continued to melt for her, expressing the longing she felt: “On your birthday I want you to know that I will never forget you, that I will always be asking God for you. My love I will always be asking God for you. I love you and I will love you forever my love Giovanna. Longing”he said finishing.

In the comments of the photo, some netizens were moved by the statement and sent messages of support and strength to the countrywoman: “All this will pass”, commented one netizen. Another, commented on the emotion: “I felt her pain deep inside”.