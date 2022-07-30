“I will love you forever”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 51 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on “I will love you forever” 0 Views

Entertainment

The singer used social media to congratulate Giovanna, daughter of Simaria

Ana Lima

Per Ana Lima

Simone moves the web by congratulating Simaria's daughter and confessing that she misses her niece
© Reproduction: Instagram/SimoneSimone moves the web by congratulating Simaria’s daughter and confessing that she misses her niece
Ana Lima

Living troubled moments in his career with his sister simariathe singer Simone moved his followers by sharing a photo of his niece, Giovanna, and wishing her a happy birthday. With the break in Simaria’s career, the sister has been performing alone in the duo’s latest events.

In a text that accompanied a photo of the girl, Simone shared all the affection she feels for her: “I held you in my arms so tiny that I never imagined that I would become such a big girl! I am delighted and proud to be your godmother, and I love you as if you were my daughter! Goddaughter, the name says it all, it’s like a daughter and that’s how I feel about you”, started.

Simone continued to melt for her, expressing the longing she felt: “On your birthday I want you to know that I will never forget you, that I will always be asking God for you. My love I will always be asking God for you. I love you and I will love you forever my love Giovanna. Longing”he said finishing.

In the comments of the photo, some netizens were moved by the statement and sent messages of support and strength to the countrywoman: “All this will pass”, commented one netizen. Another, commented on the emotion: “I felt her pain deep inside”.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Felipe Neto counters Caio Castro: “Pay the bill and shut up”

Felipe Neto ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter this Friday support …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved