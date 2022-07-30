Ibovespa closes up 0.55% on the day and advances almost 5% in July; Dollar drops 1.1% in the month

The Ibovespa closed up 0.55% this Friday (29), at 103,164 points. In the month, the benchmark Brazilian market accumulated a high of 4.69%, with a strong increase in the week, of 4.29%.

The main index of the Brazilian stock market partially followed the performance seen in the United States, but was also greatly boosted by Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4), which rose, respectively, 6.42% and 5.76% – after the announcement of higher-than-expected dividends.

In the United States, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, respectively, 0.97%, 1.42%, and 1.88% – in the best month since November 2020.

“July was a very volatile month, with a sudden change in the market narrative. We started with investors worried about the global inflationary scenario. With interest curve up. The tone, however, changed abruptly with the US activity data cooling and with the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)”, explains Sérgio Zanini, manager of Galápagos Capital.

In this week’s decision, Federal Reserve officials pledged to rein in inflation, but also signaled that they don’t think tightening will have to be too high, given economic activity and rising prices slowing.

The publication of the preview of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States in the second quarter, with the country’s economy falling by 0.5%, also helped to reinforce this thesis.

You treasuries yields year, which started July trading at 3.09%, ended the day at 2.65%. Those for two years went from 3.05% to 2.89%.

“Today, with PCE, the market was a little more in doubt, but there was no change in trend”, contextualizes Stephan Kautz, chief economist at EQI Asset. “Commodity prices are falling, as well as fuel. US regional surveys also show that activity is holding up while rising prices slow.”

All this feeling of lower inflation and less need for monetary tightening helped to reduce risk aversion – the DXY, an index that measures the strength of the dollar against its peers in the world, reached 108.60 points in the middle of the month. , but today it stood at 105.82, down 0.49% on the day.

The real also appreciated. The commercial dollar, despite having advanced 0.21% this Friday, closed the month down by 1.16%, at R$ 5.174 in purchases and sales. On the week, the currency retreated 5.91% – biggest drop since the week ending November 6, 2020 (-6,07%). THEuntil last friday, the american currency was high 5.09%. In 2022, it loses 7.19%.

“Basically, we went from a scenario of a falling stock market to one of mild optimism. The world’s risk assets ended July mostly higher and the dollar, falling. The yield curves also closed quite a bit”, says Zanini.

In addition to the macroeconomic movement, the results of the companies have also brought some optimism to investors.

“The swing season is in full swing. In the US, the highlights are the numbers of technology companies, which are coming in better than expected. There were fears that the rise in interest rates would negatively impact the numbers, but several are coming in better than expected”, comments Kaue Franklin, equity specialist at Aplix Investimentos.

According to him, the numbers of Brazilian companies are also positively surprising. Petrobras, already mentioned, for example, yesterday brought numbers seen as positive and soared on account of the distribution of dividends.

The company’s result, in addition to being positive for the shares, also helped to take pressure off the Brazilian yield curve, according to comments – this is because the anticipation of earnings, requested by the Federal Government, increases cash for the year and is still seen as a less aggressive form of intervention.

Yields on DIs for 2023 dropped four basis points today to 13.80%, those for 2025 were 12.72%, down 11 points. In the middle of the curve, the DIs for 2027 and 2029 had their rates falling by 13 and 14 points, respectively, to 12.62% and 12.74%¨.

For August, according to experts, the market will continue to pay attention to the same points: macroeconomic data and quarterly results.

“The market should continue to map the balance sheet season here and in the United States and also with an eye on the guidances, to see how the business community interprets the economy in the future”, comments Ermínio Lucci, CEO of BGC Liquidez.

Kautz, from EQI, points out that as early as next week there are manufacturing, services and job market data in the US. “The market will be very attentive. If there is confirmation from regional surveys, with a slowdown in inflation and a slight decline in economic activity, it could be good news”, he defines.

Despite this, the feeling of managers at EQI and also at Galápagos is still skeptical.

The first house sees that the Fed will have to raise interest rates to a level of 3.75% or 4%, with the curve currently priced at 3.5%. “The good moment can be reversed, as the Fed remains committed to inflation”, points out Kautz.

“We, at Galápagos, do not believe that the interest rate level is enough to remedy American inflation, but we think that the market may be a little brighter in the next 30 or 60 days, with a probable inflationary peak”, comments Zanini, from Galápagos. .

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related