ICMS: 11 states must ask the STF to suspend payment of debts | Economy

Marcello Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil Fuel

The federal government already expects a flurry of decisions from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) benefiting states due to the reduction of ICMS, the main state tax, on fuel, energy, public transport and telecommunications. The measure was approved by the National Congress in an effort to improve the popularity of Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election.

The states ask the Supreme Court to suspend payment of their debts to the Union, as a way of compensating for the drop in tax collection. In total, they have R$ 11.3 billion to pay this year to the federal government, according to a survey carried out by the National Treasury at the request of GLOBO.

Early decisions favorable to local governments encourage others. On Thursday, the president of the Court, Luiz Fux, determined the suspension of payment of the debt of Alagoas with the Union – it was the second decision in favor of a state, using part of the arguments that benefited Maranhão, the day before.

With the precedent open, at least 11 units of the Federation finalize actions that will be filed with the STF, according to sources linked to the states.

The federal government, however, is already preparing appeals to the Supreme Court for these decisions. The actions stem from the law that determined a limit of 17% or 18% (depending on the state) for the ICMS levied on electricity, fuel, transport and communications. In some products, the rates reached 34%. This law was made as an attempt by the federal government to reduce the price of products.

Several states went to the STF against the law specifically, but there has not been a decision in this process, for or against the legislation, until now. The estimated loss of states in 12 months with the law is R$ 73 billion, according to data from the federal government itself.

Only in 2023

Asked about the actions, the Ministry of Economy stated, in a note, that, according to the law passed by Congress, there is no need to talk about anticipating amounts that have not yet been determined and there is no conditions to know if a particular state will entitled to some compensation, since, for this to occur, there must be a reduction in ICMS collection in 2022 by more than 5% in relation to the collection of the same tax in 2021.

Only in 2023, says the ministry, will it be known whether there was a reduction in collection in 2022 and, if so, what was the percentage of this reduction.

The two decisions in favor of the states given by the STF provide for the suspension of payment of debts – including external debts and which, in some cases, have the Union as a guarantee of contracts.

The first to be awarded was Maranhão, which obtained an injunction from Minister Alexandre de Moraes. He highlighted that the approval of federal laws that reduced ICMS collection took place “unilaterally, without consulting the states”.

The other action benefited Alagoas and had as rapporteur the minister Luís Roberto Barroso. Unlike Moraes, Barroso is not dispatching during the July break. Thus, who analyzed the case was the president of the STF, who is working in the period and analyzing urgent issues.

In granting the injunction, he said that the “undue and unplanned suppression of resources” could compromise the delivery of public services.

open precedent

Governors and members of the federal government recognize that these decisions set precedents for other similar requests.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.



Also in the note, the Ministry of Economy sent figures that show the continued increase in ICMS collection by Alagoas and Maranhão. And he recalled that the discussion about the losses is already taking place in an action reported by Minister Gilmar Mendes, also of the STF.

“The reiteration of new actions by the states in the Supreme Court, by encouraging the adoption of contradictory judicial decisions, weakens the effort undertaken by both the Legislative and the Judiciary in the search for a solution to the issue, discrediting the recent laws passed by the National Congress and the aforementioned Special Commission already created by the STF”, states the folder in the text.

Gilmar Mendes created a commission to discuss proposals on fuel ICMS.

Debt compensation may not benefit all states. In some cases, the stock is small. Other states are no longer paying their debts to the federal government, due to decisions by the Supreme Court itself and the tax recovery regime.

Decisions that benefited units such as Minas Gerais, which is not paying its debt with the Union, even generated discomfort in other states that are up to date. Governors consider this to be an incentive for fiscal lack of control.

The matter has also been discussed in electoral campaigns. It is part of Bolsonaro’s strategy to blame governors for the delay in reducing fuel and energy prices. He also doesn’t want to compensate the states for losses — so the campaign’s idea is to push the discussion to 2023.

On the part of the PT, allies of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva want to include the matter in a tax reform and are discussing the possibility of compensating the states through debt reduction.