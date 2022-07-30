If you want to reduce bloating, you need to include these foods in your diet.

Who has never had that feeling of swelling through the body, isn’t it? This discomfort is common and can happen for several reasons, from constipation, that is, the lazy intestine and fluid retention, which is the abnormal accumulation of water in the body’s cells. Therefore, we list which are the foods to reduce bloating. Check out!

How can food influence bloating?

As stated initially, the swelling can come from several issues, such as hypertension, liver and kidney diseases, for example, or due to less complex problems, which is the case of constipation and is closely related to food, basically due to the low consumption of fiber-rich foods.

While some foods can promote bloating, especially those rich in salt and refined flours (bread, pizza, cakes, snacks, sausages), others are great for eliminating bloating and they are what we will focus on from now on.

Foods to reduce bloating and make you feel lighter

Coconut water is an excellent food to reduce swelling, as it contributes to hydration and is also rich in micronutrients such as potassium and magnesium, which are responsible for helping in the process of eliminating retained liquids. In addition, by contributing to hydration, if your problem is a trapped intestine, it also helps!

In addition to being tasty, yogurt has several health benefits. It is rich in probiotics (beneficial microorganisms) and therefore helps to improve the functioning of the intestine. Consume this food regularly and you will decrease the chances of suffering from constipation and other complications related to poor digestion.

It is a fruit with a scientifically proven laxative effect, as it stimulates intestinal functioning. In this sense, the insoluble fibers present in plums contribute to speeding up intestinal transit (you will go to the bathroom more often) and, consequently, there is a reduction in swelling.

Pineapple is an excellent fruit for several reasons, as it is rich in vitamins and minerals. However, thinking specifically about reducing bloating, pineapple is important because it contains the enzyme bromelain, which has been extensively studied for its effects on digestion. So with better digestion, you will have less bloating.