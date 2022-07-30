Illinois Ticket Wins $1.28 Billion in US Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa – A gambler from Illinois, USA, won US$ 1.28 billion (around BRL 6.6 billion) in the jackpot of Mega Millions, the American lottery. The numbers drawn were: 13-36-45-57-67 plus the Mega Ball, 14.

This was the third-largest lottery jackpot in the country. The amount was accumulated since April 15. There were 29 consecutive draws without a winner.

The odds of having the winning ticket, according to company statistics, were 1 in 302.5 million.

Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, head of the Mega Millions consortium, congratulated the winner in Illinois, who has yet to withdraw his prize. “We are delighted to witness one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” McDonald said in a press release. “We are looking forward to finding out who won and looking forward to congratulating the winner soon,” he said.

The Mega Millions website now predicts Tuesday’s jackpot at $20 million.

The biggest jackpot in an American lottery was $1.58 billion and was awarded in January 2016 by the country’s other big lottery, Powerball. At the time, the jackpot was divided between three winners.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries. | AP, AFP and WP