Illinois Ticket Wins $1.28 Billion in US Lottery

Abhishek Pratap 39 seconds ago News Comments Off on Illinois Ticket Wins $1.28 Billion in US Lottery 0 Views

DES MOINES, Iowa – A gambler from Illinois, USA, won US$ 1.28 billion (around BRL 6.6 billion) in the jackpot of Mega Millions, the American lottery. The numbers drawn were: 13-36-45-57-67 plus the Mega Ball, 14.

This was the third-largest lottery jackpot in the country. The amount was accumulated since April 15. There were 29 consecutive draws without a winner.

The odds of having the winning ticket, according to company statistics, were 1 in 302.5 million.

Continues after advertising

Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, head of the Mega Millions consortium, congratulated the winner in Illinois, who has yet to withdraw his prize. “We are delighted to witness one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” McDonald said in a press release. “We are looking forward to finding out who won and looking forward to congratulating the winner soon,” he said.

The Mega Millions website now predicts Tuesday’s jackpot at $20 million.

The biggest jackpot in an American lottery was $1.58 billion and was awarded in January 2016 by the country’s other big lottery, Powerball. At the time, the jackpot was divided between three winners.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries. | AP, AFP and WP

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

George Russell beats Sainz and takes the first pole of his career in Hungary – 07/30/2022

George Russell is the pole position of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Briton surprised everyone …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved