In 180 characters, Bolsonaro writes a letter for democracy

After more than 300,000 people signed the Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in defense of the democratic rule of law, President Jair Bolsonaro took to Twitter this Thursday (7/28) to write his own version of the manifesto in favor of of democracy.

In 180 characters, Bolsonaro declared himself in favor of democracy. “Letter of manifesto in favor of democracy. Through this, I declare that I am in favor of democracy. Signed: Jair Messias Bolsonaro, president of the Federative Republic of Brazil,” he wrote.

Before the tute, the president had already criticized another manifesto, which is being prepared by the Federation of Industries of the State of So Paulo (Fiesp), entitled In Defense of Democracy and Justice. According to him, the initiative has partisan intentions.

“Who is against democracy in Brazil? We are for transparency, for legality, we respect the Constitution. I did not understand this note, which was sponsored by our dear son of former President Lula’s vice president, Mr Josu Gomes da Silva”, he said in live. .

The manifesto organized by the Faculty of Law of the University of So Paulo (USP) defends superior courts, elections and democracy. The letter will be read on 11 August. The manifesto does not mention Bolsonaro’s name, but has been understood as a response to the president’s attacks on the Brazilian electoral system.

On Thursday, the letter’s website suffered more than 2,400 hacking attempts. Presidential candidates Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) have already expressed their support for the manifesto.