In act with Lula, PSB officializes support for PT and Alckmin as candidate for vice president | Elections 2022

The PSB held the party’s national convention this Friday (29) in Brasília and officially supported the candidacy of former President Lula (PT) for the Planalto Palace in this year’s elections.

Also during the convention, the PSB confirmed the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin as a candidate for vice on Lula’s ticket. Voting was done by acclamation, that is, votes were expressed orally.

The alliance also involves five other parties: PC do B, PV, Solidariedade, Rede and PSOL (the last two have yet to formalize their support).

Lula, Alckmin and several members of the parties attended the convention. Datafolha poll released this Thursday (28) showed Lula in first place, with 47% of voting intentions.

Then, according to the survey, appears President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, with 29%; former governor Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 8%; Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2%; and deputy André Janones (Avante), with 1%.

This is the sixth time Lula has run for president. In 1989, PT reached the second round, but lost to Fernando Collor (PRN). In 1994 and 1998, Lula also reached the second round, but lost on both occasions to Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

In 2002, Lula was elected president in the second round after defeating José Serra (PSDB). In 2006, he was reelected, defeating Geraldo Alckmin (at the time in the PSDB and currently in the PSB).

The PSB had already supported Lula in other presidential contests, and the composition of the ticket in this year’s elections involved the definition of regional platforms.

In Pernambuco, for example, the PT will not have a candidate and will support Danilo Cabral, from the PSB; in São Paulo, the pre-candidate of the PSB for the state government Márcio França will start to run for the Senate to support the candidate of the PT, Fernando Haddad, for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

There was also an agreement to support Marcelo Freixo’s (PSB) candidacy for the government of Rio de Janeiro. There, there is still an impasse. The PT nominated André Ceciliano to compose the Senate ticket. The local PSB maintains, however, the nomination of Alessandro Molon, newly affiliated to the acronym.

Last Wednesday (27), Ceciliano announced that the PT had set a deadline for Molon to withdraw his candidacy. The deadline would end this Friday, but there was no mention during the event.

Molon did not attend the acronym meeting. According to the press office, he is “running the campaign” for the Senate in Rio de Janeiro.

Upon arriving at the convention, Freixo said that only the party’s national president, Carlos Siqueira, could respond to the decision. Another recent member of the party, former governor Flávio Dino, said that the party’s “priority” is the candidacy of Marcelo Freixo and that it is still necessary to talk to solve the impasse in the Senate. “We will decide this by August 5th,” he declared.

In a speech at the convention, Siqueira cited “specific issues and different projects in some states” and defended the union of progressive parties.

“We have no right to lose these elections and it will not be enough for us to win the presidential race. It is necessary to form majorities, to elect progressive governors, to attract to the task of national reconstruction the best that there is in politics, in the economy, in the intellectual and cultural world,” he said.

The national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), recalled, in a speech, the distance between the PSB and the PT in the past elections. According to her, this year, “nobody hesitated”, referring to the parties that make up Lula’s alliance.

“It is a process of building the unity of the defense of democracy. PT and PSB walked together for a long time, in many journeys and in many struggles, but they were not always together in all the elections we disputed in Brazil after the democratic opening. That’s part of it,” he said.

“Here is the quality of a project that we are presenting in Brazil, and the quality of leaders who are in a position to get Brazil out of this crisis. […] These are two people who have management experience,” he said.

The alliance approved this Friday (29) by the PSB will be formed through a coalition. This modality consists of the union of two or more parties and allows the subtitles, among other things, to increase the free advertising time on TV and radio, in addition to more resources in the electoral fund. Unlike the federation, the coalition can be dissolved at the end of the election.

Lula and Alckmin’s campaign hopes that, with formal support, the ticket will have the longest time of electoral propaganda on radio and TV, starting on August 26th.

Officially, the division of time must be known only after the deadline for the registration of applications, on 15 August.

Among the parties that make up the alliance, only the PSOL-Rede federation has not officially supported Lula. The federation’s national convention is scheduled for this Saturday (30).

The PT’s national alliance with the PSB was forged after Alckmin’s entry into the party. Before, the acronym tried to discuss joining the party federation headed by the PT, but left the discussion at odds with the demands of the PT.

A historical member of the PSDB, Alckmin left the party amid disagreements after 33 years. Probe by parties such as the PSD, the former governor of São Paulo chose the PSB with an eye on negotiations for a ticket with Lula.

When announcing the vote that would confirm Alckmin’s name on the ticket, Carlos Siqueira classified the former governor as one of the “most honored people in Brazilian politics”. “The name of simplicity, discretion, competence,” he said.

Alckmin said he felt “really at home”. “Today is a day for fraternization, to show the strength of our union around Lula. It is the day for the PSB to open its doors and promote this great supra-party meeting”, he said.

“We will never give up our right to freely choose who should govern the country. Whoever alleges fraud must prove it, and whoever does not prove it must be punished for the farce of accusing. Let’s not play the lying game. We are not going to surrender to the wiles and ravings of a president who doesn’t want to go home. It’s time for Bolsonaro to leave,” he said.

Last week, Lula justified his union with Alckmin with a quote from Paulo Freire. According to him, it is necessary to unite the divergent ones to defeat the antagonistic ones.

“I went to establish a political alliance with a political segment that was not mine”, he said, in Pernambuco.

This Friday, the former president said that “few people would think it possible” the alliance with the PSB and the former governor.