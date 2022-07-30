In search of an eighth title, Brazil faces Colombia in the women’s Copa America final | Brazilian Team

There were 86 goals scored in 24 games so far in the Copa America. Top scorer of the tournament, with 19, Brazil needs just one to guarantee its eighth conquest of the competition in nine editions. The task will be against Colombia this Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at the Alfonso López stadium. Captain of the national team, Rafaelle emphasizes that you have to be patient, imagine that the yellow in the stands is Brazilian fans and go in search of the title.

– We said that you don’t need to score a goal in the first minute. We have 90 minutes to score and just one goal is enough. I even joke that the crowd will be wearing yellow. We pretend it’s Brazil too and we go inside them – said Rafaelle.

Rafaelle, Debinha, Antonia and Duda Santos in training this Friday

Playing a final is something special. And also the opportunity for many of the athletes to be in it for the first time with the main team. For coach Pia Sundhage, who can secure the first trophy in an official competition for Brazil, the moment also means wanting to repeat it to experience the emotion of a title again in the future.

– This is a great opportunity for all of us. Play a final. The first word that comes to my mind is joy and you need to enjoy a moment like this (a final), because if you can enjoy it, you will do everything to live those moments again in the future – said Pia.

In the last training session before the decision, the Brazil coach tested an option in the base lineup that she had been using during the tournament. Duda Francelino was tested in much of the activity in Adriana’s vacancy. The 11 chosen by the coach had Lorena; Antonia, Tainara, Rafaelle, Tamires; Angelina, Ary Borges, Duda Francelino (later Adriana), Kerolin; Debinha and Bia Zaneratto.

Brazil and Colombia enter the field this Saturday with a packed stadium forecast. All available tickets were sold, 22 thousand. If the 90 minutes end in a tie, there will be extra time and penalties.