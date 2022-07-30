In the bathroom at home, Rafa Kalimann is clicked in a thong bikini and boasts a ripped butt

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Yq_-CkNF8-c/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/Yq_-CkNF8-c” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Natural beauty! Rafa Kalimann rocked the click overnight this Thursday (28) while making that smart post on his Instagram profile. The darling presenter of TV Globo left netizens with their mouths open with her good shape and drew attention at the time.

This time the muse went too far and appeared posing in a bikini in the bathroom of her house in a very relaxed click. The former BBB rocked the choice of the piece in blue tone and, of course, did not fail to show her healed body to internet users, who left several compliments for Rafa in the publication.

“Aff, what a goddess”, fired a follower in the comments of the image, praising the presenter. “Rafa is always stunning”, said another fan of the muse. “She never disappoints, not even in the pubs”, commented a third, drooling over Rafa’s natural beauty. Check out:

It was not easy! Recently, in an interview with UOL Splash, presenter Rafa Kalimann recalled the controversial debut of her program “Casa Kalimann”, which suffered harsh criticism from the public in its debut. The presenter reported that she even had burnout due to the charges.

“I collapsed. Mine was totally burnt out. There were several conflicts. I questioned myself about what I was doing, if I should continue, if I was very bad or incapable. I didn’t just face criticism, but name-calling. For months. I went to New York to reconnect. I was lost and feeling that I was becoming what others wanted me to be. A place of pain, judgment came,” said Rafa.

“It’s all part of learning. I did ‘Casa’ and then ‘Rede BBB’. She didn’t think she was completely ready, not least because being a presenter was never a goal. They called me, said I would have a program. How to say no to Boninho? I thought: ‘If it’s going to work, I don’t know, but I will’. I evolved a lot after all. And I imagine, up front, telling my story and narrating what ‘Casa Kalimann’ was for me”, said the muse.

