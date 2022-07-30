‘In the days of Caio Castro, Zé Lucas was the only one to make dinner’

Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) decided to take care of Juma (Alanis Guillen) after his sister-in-law turned jaguar and ran away from José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm. In the episode of “Pantanal” (TV Globo) shown yesterday, Jove’s brother (Jesuíta Barbosa) went to the tapera, prepared a dinner to wait for her and still managed to calm her down.

Columnist Lucas Pasin commented in today’s “Central Splash” (29) that Zé Lucas had a commendable attitude compared to Caio Castro. A speech by the actor about bothering to pay the bill on dates has stirred social media in recent days.

That Zé Lucas that until yesterday we spoke very badly seems to have become the good guy in the plot. In times when Caio Castro wants to force everyone to pay the dinner bill, Zé Lucas was the only one who made dinner for Juma.

The rapprochement of Zé Lucas de Juma should bother Jove in the next chapters. The Old Man from Rio will listen to Juma tell Zé Lucas that her love for her husband has been lost.

If someone arrives in the same tone as Zé Lucas telling me that dinner is ready, the anger passes right away. I’m already a fan of Zé Lucas and I’m shipping this couple. Lucas Passin

