Income Tax: How to Use the Refund

What is the best way to invest the money received in the Income Tax refund? The decision this year has particular aspects. High inflation (IPCA is at 11.89% in the 12 months through June), the increase in debt and critical economic conditions demand greater rationality from consumers.

Check out the opinion of experts consulted by the UOL on how to use the Income Tax refund.

Consider different realities

For the head of Analysis of the dividends.me platform, Guilherme Gentile, the decision on how to use the resources must respect the investor’s moment of life. “If he has any onerous debt that prevents him from saving money and investing, the most interesting thing would be to pay off and get rid of the bank’s interest”, he says.

Then, if the person is taking their first steps as an investor, Gentile says that the best thing to do is create an emergency reserve. If your bills are up to date and there are no pending items that significantly compromise your budget, it is worth thinking about how to invest the money.

With inflation soaring, the indebtedness of many people hit record levels, and repayment money should be thought of in these cases. The fees charged by financial institutions when granting credit are always the main villains in any budget.

Sidney Lima, analyst at Top Gain

How to create an emergency reserve?

The emergency reserve is considered a first step in the financial organization of those who do not have debts. This strategy consists of saving enough money to cover the expenses of that person or family for a period ranging from six to 12 months.

The guideline is to look for investment options with liquidity, that is, where there is immediate availability of money, such as public and private fixed-income securities.

“It is interesting that this money is placed in some investment that, despite having lower profitability, has daily liquidity. After all, you never know when there will be an emergency”, says Lima.

What’s the best option?

The basic interest rate, the Selic, is at 13.25%, which makes fixed income a very attractive alternative.

Lima says that investors should analyze the best option on the fixed income menu, such as fixed-rate or post-fixed securities. And he understands that, in the current context, it is worth investing in the prefixed modality. Thus, if inflation decreases, the return on investment will not change.

In addition to fixed income, Guilherme Gentile says that another option is real estate funds, which pay good dividends. However, it is necessary to be aware of the risk of devaluation of the quotas, since it is already a variable income, and no longer a fixed income.

For Gentile, investing in the Stock Exchange should also be considered. Thus, it is worth looking for defensive stocks — those that tend to suffer less or have greater peace of mind in times of high ups and downs in the market. These companies are part of the utilities segment, such as electricity or sanitation companies.