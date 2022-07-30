installments of R$ 600 or R$ 720, how much will I receive in August? See the BOLSA FAMÍLIA 2022 CALENDAR and which VALOR AUXÍLIO BRAZIL 2022

With installments that can be BRL 600 or BRL 720O Brazil aid will resume payments in August.

Are you entitled to the installment of R$ 720? SEE HOW MUCH YOU GET

It is worth noting that in this particular month, the payment schedule is different.

See when you will receive the Brazil aid and check:

Minister Ciro Nogueira, last Thursday (21), revealed that the Government intends to anticipate the Brazil Assistance Calendar.

O payment of aid Brazil is done from the last ten working days of the month, as subscribers are used to. With the change, the transfers would be released in early August.

“We set the ideal date for the 9th of August and we are making every effort in the world so that we can meet that date. But if not, it will be for a day or two at most,” said Ciro.

This July, a PEC was approved in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The proposal applies an increase in the minimum value of the Brazil aidwhich becomes BRL 600 until the end of the year.

the payment of new value starts in August.

In January 2023, the social program will once again pay BRL 400 to beneficiaries.

In the month of August, there is a portion of BRL 120 that can be added to Auxílio Brasil, resulting in a total of BRL 720.

This additional portion refers to the Gas Allowancewhich like the Brazil aidhad an increase.

In this way, families registered in the two programs receive installments of BRL 720.

The Auxílio Brasil payment will be released from the 9th of August.

See when you will receive the Auxílio Brasil August:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;

NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;

NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15th;

NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;

NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;

NIS ended on 8 – Receives on August 18;

NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.

Calendar Assistance Brazil August 2022 – REPRODUCTION / FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

