Internacional has a big absence for the game against Galo

Following the preparation for the game against Galo, Internacional hosts the Minas Gerais club in Beira Rio this Sunday with many absences. Among them is the coach Mano Menezes, an old acquaintance of the Atletico fans for his winning role in the arch-rivals Cruzeiro.

In addition to the coach, the Rio Grande do Sul team will not have the sheriff Rodrigo Moledo, due to knee pain, Alan Patrick and Taison are still out recovering from injury, being available in the match against Melgar. The new reinforcements Mikael and Braian Romero are not yet available for the match.

At Atlético, the news is good, in this Sunday’s game, coach Cuca will make his debut in command of Galo. The coach returned after a historic passage in 2021 in charge of the team with the conquest of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. The coach will have the entire squad at his disposal.

The game is valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian championship, the teams will face each other at the home of the gaucho team, at 16:00. Galo seeks to win again to stay alive in the national title dispute, defending the title of champion. With 32 points and in 4th place, the Minas Gerais team saw the distance increase and is 7 points from the leader Palmeiras.

Internacional started the championship well, but the sequence of injuries in the squad made it difficult to maintain in the G4 of the competition, the team seeks to win again so as not to detach itself from the top squad. In 7th place Inter is 2 points away from G4, if they win the match Internacional can finish the round in the Libertadores classification zone, depending on the results of the match between Flamengo x Atlético-GO and Athlético-PR x São Paulo