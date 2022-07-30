Intimate perfume is the worst release of Anitta’s career – 07/30/2022

While recovering from endometriosis surgery, Anitta announced the launch of a perfume for intimate areas. The colony is called “Puzzy by Anitta” and brings three fragrances that refer to the names of her songs.

Of all the releases made by Anitta, this is definitely the worst. It would have been better to leave music out of this disservice to the health of people with a vagina.

Product can be dangerous

Gynecologists have said numerous times that the use of this type of product is unnecessary. Worse, it can be dangerous by masking infections and altering the pH of the vagina.

Smell can be one of the ways to tell that something is wrong with your vaginal health. When odors are eliminated, the ability to perceive the body’s alert is difficult and, consequently, the search for medical help is postponed.

Empowerment for whom?

It is a fact that Anitta is not the inventor of the intimate perfume, which has been legally sold for a long time. However, due to the enormous influence she has, she becomes a spokesperson for this type of product.

Through a speech about empowerment, the singer has touted the release as her own “smell of pepeka”. She even mentioned the sexist attacks she suffers to justify the new venture.

You can keep talking, my main weapon against machismo is to continue working with what I love and watching everything from above.

There is no doubt that Anitta will come out on top of this one. After all, the expectation is that 1 million units of “Puzzy by Anitta” will be produced, with a forecast of R$ 40 million in sales revenue this year.

Frustration

It is frustrating to see what Anitta intends with the intimate perfume after the important and necessary outbursts about the lack of knowledge about endometriosis. Now, with the new product, she contributes misinformation and prejudices about the vagina.

No Anitta release, be it song or video, will be as bad as “Puzzy”. The product may be a financial success, but it is already a failure because it can harm the health of people with a vulva.

demonization

It’s good to see an entrepreneurial woman succeeding. However, when this empowerment benefits only oneself and can harm the health of other people, this is nothing more than a repetition of the sexist logic we are used to.

Vagina smells like a vagina and doesn’t need perfume. If you have a bad smell, it is because you may have a problem and you need to see a doctor. The belief that it stinks is associated with centuries of organ demonization. Using perfume on the vulva and vagina only binds us to a past of hatred and prejudice.