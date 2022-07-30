Iran executes three women in a single day, NGO denounces; all were convicted of killing their husbands | World

This week, Iran executed three women in a single day, all accused of murdering their husbands, an NGO said on Friday.

There is concern about the increasing number of women hanged in Iran.

Many of the dead husbands were abusive, activists say, detailing that the women had married as children, including to relatives.

Iran Human Rights (IHR), an NGO based in Norway, announced that on July 27, three women were executed in different prisons for murdering their husbands.

At least 10 women were executed in Iran in 2022.

Jalali, an Afghan citizen, was executed in a prison on the outskirts of Tehran.

Soheila Abedi, who married her husband at age 15, was hanged in a prison in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj. She committed the murder ten years after their marriage and was convicted in 2015, according to the IHR.

Convicted about five years ago for the murder of her husband, Faranak Beheshti was executed in prison in the northwestern city of Urmia.

Activists argue that Iran’s laws are against women, who do not have the right to unilaterally demand divorce, even in cases of domestic violence or abuse.

An IHR report published in October last year details that at least 164 women were executed between 2010 and October 2021. Activists are alarmed, however, by a spike in executions in Iran this year, coinciding with the rise of the former chief justice. Ebrahim Raisi to the presidency in 2021 and the protests against the economic crisis.