Is it possible to earn $300 a day by answering questions?

Recently, Brazilian youtubers started promoting Survimo. According to influencers, the extra income site pays 300 dollars a day to users who answer simple questionnaires. Many followers were interested in the promises. After all, 300 dollars is equivalent to more than R$ 1500 reais. However, several people were also suspicious of the claims. The site’s proposal, primarily, seems to be too good to be true.

So the question remains: is it really possible to earn 300 dollars a day with the Survimo website? Therefore, we have analyzed the official website and explained everything that (potential) users need to know: how the platform works, how users can earn money, their trust level and much more. Read carefully before registering on the platform – and remember to always doubt the promises of youtubers. All care is little!

Survimo – Discover the extra income website

Survimo is a “paid surveys” style extra income site. In other words, users earn money by taking surveys. These questionnaires primarily involve pre-determined consumption habits and products. A differential of the platform is the fact that it has activities in Portuguese. Also, users don’t need to download programs or apps to start earning money.

Is it possible to earn 300 dollars a day with Survimo?

First of all, it is important to deny the fraudulent promises of Brazilian youtubers. Obviously it is not possible to earn 300 dollars a day with Survimo, let alone guarantee “$3.50 every 7 minutes”. Completely exaggerated, the promise only serves to catch the attention of followers and convince them to try their luck on the platform. Just think: 300 dollars a day corresponds to 9 thousand dollars (about 46 thousand reais) per month. Absolutely no platform works with such expressive values.

How to make money on Survimo?

Although it doesn’t pay 300 dollars a day, Survimo is an interesting option for those who want to make money online. To earn money on the site, simply complete the platform’s questionnaires, accumulate money, and eventually request payments. It is worth remembering that not all users qualify for all surveys. As Survimo is an international site, payments take place via PayPal. Therefore, it is not possible to withdraw on Pix or receive instantly.

Survivo really pays? Is Extra Income Website Reliable?

By all indications, Survimo is a safe and reliable site. After all, the page is clearly a professional creation. Also, the platform’s business model makes sense. Typically, paid survey apps and websites are much more reliable than micro-task ones. However, we did not find convincing evidence of withdrawals from the site. The “records” that youtubers share, with expressive payouts and miraculous profits, can be easily forged, and therefore, they are unreliable.

If you want to try your luck on the platform, registration is available at https://survimo.com/br/. That way, you don’t have to use the invite link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.