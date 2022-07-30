Is it possible to earn $300 a day by answering questions?

Yadunandan Singh 6 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Is it possible to earn $300 a day by answering questions? 0 Views

Recently, Brazilian youtubers started promoting Survimo. According to influencers, the extra income site pays 300 dollars a day to users who answer simple questionnaires. Many followers were interested in the promises. After all, 300 dollars is equivalent to more than R$ 1500 reais. However, several people were also suspicious of the claims. The site’s proposal, primarily, seems to be too good to be true.

So the question remains: is it really possible to earn 300 dollars a day with the Survimo website? Therefore, we have analyzed the official website and explained everything that (potential) users need to know: how the platform works, how users can earn money, their trust level and much more. Read carefully before registering on the platform – and remember to always doubt the promises of youtubers. All care is little!

Survimo – Discover the extra income website

Survimo is a “paid surveys” style extra income site. In other words, users earn money by taking surveys. These questionnaires primarily involve pre-determined consumption habits and products. A differential of the platform is the fact that it has activities in Portuguese. Also, users don’t need to download programs or apps to start earning money.

See too: New application paying R$ 15.02 in REGISTRATION? Know more!

Is it possible to earn 300 dollars a day with Survimo?

First of all, it is important to deny the fraudulent promises of Brazilian youtubers. Obviously it is not possible to earn 300 dollars a day with Survimo, let alone guarantee “$3.50 every 7 minutes”. Completely exaggerated, the promise only serves to catch the attention of followers and convince them to try their luck on the platform. Just think: 300 dollars a day corresponds to 9 thousand dollars (about 46 thousand reais) per month. Absolutely no platform works with such expressive values.

How to make money on Survimo?

Although it doesn’t pay 300 dollars a day, Survimo is an interesting option for those who want to make money online. To earn money on the site, simply complete the platform’s questionnaires, accumulate money, and eventually request payments. It is worth remembering that not all users qualify for all surveys. As Survimo is an international site, payments take place via PayPal. Therefore, it is not possible to withdraw on Pix or receive instantly.

See too: App pays in 5 MINUTES? Youtuber reports receiving BRL 40.00 through this mobile game

Survivo really pays? Is Extra Income Website Reliable?

By all indications, Survimo is a safe and reliable site. After all, the page is clearly a professional creation. Also, the platform’s business model makes sense. Typically, paid survey apps and websites are much more reliable than micro-task ones. However, we did not find convincing evidence of withdrawals from the site. The “records” that youtubers share, with expressive payouts and miraculous profits, can be easily forged, and therefore, they are unreliable.

If you want to try your luck on the platform, registration is available at https://survimo.com/br/. That way, you don’t have to use the invite link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Fuel prices at gas stations fall again this week | Economy

Gasoline, diesel and ethanol prices fell again at gas stations this week, according to data …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved