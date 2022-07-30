Is it really possible to withdraw through these apps?

Currently, many Brazilians are looking for alternatives to earn money on the internet and supplement their income without leaving home. In this scenario, micro-task apps and income generating platforms have become a real phenomenon. Recently, the national public has also become interested in M2E style apps. For those who don’t know, these apps pay to walk and do other physical exercises.

The expression M2E (move to earn) literally means “move to earn”. In other words, with the applications in the area, users receive rewards for the practice of physical exercises and for a healthier lifestyle. However, the public wants to know: do these apps really pay? Or are they not worth it for Brazilian users? In this sense, we explain below everything you need to know about the Step GO, WalkingJoy and Step Going apps.

Apps that pay to walk – Step GO

Step Go, first and foremost, stands out among the most popular M2E apps on the internet. First, the app is only available on the Play Store. Therefore, it only works on phones with the Android operating system. Currently, about 100,000 people have already downloaded the app. That is: it is relatively popular in the virtual store. In order to earn money in the app, primarily, there is no secret: users must go for a walk.

Through an internal pedometer, Step GO counts the number of steps and the distance covered by users. In other words, the more you ride, the bigger the payouts. On the Play Store, Step GO secured a grade of 4.0 (out of 5), considered average. In the comments, users say that the app really pays, but that it is extremely difficult to reach the minimum withdrawal amount.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.stepgo.hegs. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

WalkingJoy

Like Step GO, WalkingJoy is only available on the Play Store. However, the app is much more popular than the aforementioned alternative. The WalkingJoy platform is particularly successful with international audiences. On Google Play, more than 1 million people have already downloaded the app. The app works identically to other M2E platforms. That is: users earn money by walking and participating in races.

Unfortunately, everything indicates that WalkingJoy is not worth it for Brazilian users. In the comments of the Play Store, national subscribers say that the application is unstable, constantly crashes and has numerous bugs. Furthermore, user reports indicate that reaching the minimum withdrawal amount is extremely difficult. Finally, we found no convincing evidence of withdrawals or transfers.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.walkingjoy.fitness. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Apps that pay to walk – Step Going

Step Going is first and foremost a hit with international audiences. On the other hand, the application has just arrived in Brazil. The premise is the same as the other apps on the list. In this way, users also earn money by exercising and proving a healthier lifestyle. Unfortunately, there are no reviews from Brazilian subscribers on the Play Store yet. Therefore, we don’t know if the app really delivers on its payment promises.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.luckyhealth.walkingtracker.stepgo. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.