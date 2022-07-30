Is the market being unfair to the stock? – Money Times

The results of Usiminas (USIM5) in the second quarter of 2022 were in line with the expectations of the BTG Pactual It’s from inter, and slightly weaker than expected by the Itaú BBA.

O BTG highlights that, in general, the company presented decent results and above what was feared, with an Ebitda of R$ 1.9 billion, practically in line with the estimates.

“We maintain our buy recommendation on Usiminas, with the stock trading at a cheap 1.7x EV/Ebtida 22,” says BTG.

HInter Research also highlighted that the results were in line with expectations and maintains the company’s target price for the end of 2022 at R$ 17/share and the buy recommendation for the paper.

“The quarterly results of the Usiminas came in line with our estimates, reporting increasing revenues, but still impacted by high costs, especially by the problems in the coke plants, which limited the advances in margins”, says Inter.

On the other hand, the results reported by the company were lower than expected by Itáu BBA.

“Usiminas reported adjusted EBITDA of R$1,930 million in 2Q22, 6% below our estimate, but 24% above the previous quarter. Results were aided by sequential increases in domestic steel volumes and prices and an increase in consolidated iron ore shipments, which more than offset lower steel export volumes and worsening steel price realization. iron ore“, says the BBA.

Usiminas faces operational difficulties

O BTG highlighted that the company has been dealing with operational issues in its coke ovens, which have significantly increased cash costs.

“The company has been experiencing operational difficulties, especially on its cost base, due to high exposure to coal and slabs – leading us to lower our expectations for the year. However, we see some of these trends that led to underperformance reversing, which could lead to stocks bouncing back from some of the losses. We therefore maintain the buy recommendation with the EV (Value of the company) at levels similar to those of 2015, which we consider exaggerated and one of the cheapest stocks under our coverage”, he says.

O Inter says that, in general, they see a challenging scenario for costs in the second half of 2022, due to the current misfortunes in the coke plants, which should last until the second half of 2023.

“However, we believe that revenues may remain at high levels, especially with the advance in prices that we have seen so far, easing the cost pressures on margins, which may even benefit from lower prices of other inputs and less pressure from inflation the rest of the year,” he says.

BBA also highlights the negative impact of the announcement that its coke plants should be fully operational only in the second half of 2023, negatively impacting costs.

Resumption of operation of Blast Furnace nº 2 at the Ipatinga Plant

BTG highlighted the resumption of operation of Blast Furnace nº 2 at the Ipatinga Plantannounced this Friday (29) as positive.

According to the bank, the resumption in Ipatinga (~650kt of capacity) should help the company build slab inventories for the next downtime for maintenance of Blast Furnace nº 3, scheduled for April 2023.

2Q22 Results

THE Usiminas had a net profit of R$ 1.1 billion in the second quarter, down 77% on an annual basis, according to a balance sheet released this Friday (29).

The figure, however, is in line with the R$ 1.1 billion profit expected by the market, according to data gathered by the Bloomberg.

The profit for the second quarter of this year is 16.1% lower than for the first three months of the year, due to exchange losses recorded at the end of the period, informed Usiminas.

The dynamics, according to the company, was partially offset by the better operating profit before the financial result in the quarter.

THE Net Revenue gives Usiminas in the second quarter was BRL 8.5 billion, an annual drop of 11%, but an increase of 8.8% over the first three months of 2022.

