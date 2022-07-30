Isabel Teixeira talks about harassment in the streets and jokes about having the ‘gift of invisibility’: ‘Citizen Isabel is very discreet’ | TV & Famous

The success of Maria Bruaca played by Isabel Teixeira, in Pantanal, is indisputable. The actress is giving a show in the soap opera of 9 and receiving much praise from the public. This is her second role on television, Isabel played the character Jane , in Amor de Mãe, was previously a theater artist. Off-camera, despite the burst in the plot, she says that she lives a quiet life on the streets of São Paulo. Harassment is greater on social media than in person and the actress explains why.

“I’m urban, from São Paulo, I arrived in my city recently and went to Minhocão to walk, I have a strong pedestrian life. life is the same. With the mask (laughs). I think I’m very different. I’m from São Paulo, it’s another footprint.”

“In everyday life, I’m very different. I think I have the gift of invisibility. Citizen Isabel is very discreet. I was walking on the Minhocão thinking: ‘If I want to be recognized, I impose myself for recognition’.”

2 of 5 Isabel Teixeira with fans — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Isabel Teixeira with fans — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Isabel Teixeira has a consolidated career in theater. For 13 years, she worked outside Brazil, mainly in Europe, giving life to several characters. She returned to the country in 2019, but found it difficult to enter the Brazilian art scene again, but a connection made her stay.

“Television came when I had just returned from a big season at the Odeon Theater in Paris. Since 2018, I thought about speaking in my country again. And in 2019, I made the decision. When I returned, the place I had left , had changed. I felt that a siege was closing in and that it was very difficult to live. I was kind of without a handkerchief, without a document, until a phone call came, which was from a Globo casting producer, and, for the first time, I went invited to do a test. Carlos Manga Jr. invited me to do Desalma, and it was really amazing. And then José Luiz Villamarim invited me (for Amor de Mãe).”

3 of 5 Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Junior Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Junior

“Things happen very fast! I went in a coherence from one character to another. I fall in love with the projects, I love the language of directors. I love this about research. So much so that I don’t consider myself an actress, because it doesn’t correspond to what the actors’ market ask an actress: book, portfolio… I don’t have any of that. My story is different, I can choose another story and I can work as an actress too. But I don’t follow this profession like that. I consider myself a writer: I write in the air of the scene , I write diary, I write my dreams, I write books, I have a publishing house at home.”

4 of 5 ‘Amor de Mãe’: Jane (Isabel Teixeira) says that Lurdes (Regina Casé) has already found Domenico, her missing son — Photo: Globo ‘Amor de Mãe’: Jane (Isabel Teixeira) says that Lurdes (Regina Casé) has already found Domenico, her missing son – Photo: Globo