“It doesn’t even work…”; Copa do Brasil assistants are selected for Ceará x Palmeiras and Verdão fans detonate Leila

Fans complain that Leila has not been successful behind the scenes and fear that Palmeiras will be harmed once again

Palmeiras want to increase their advantage in the Brasileirão. For that, Verdão needs to beat Ceará, this Saturday (30), at Arena Castelão and still root for Corinthians, Fluminense and Atlético Mineiro to stumble in the round. Leader with 39 points, Verdão has 4 points more than the vice-leader Corinthians, 5 for Fluminense and 7 for Atlético Mineiro, rival of the São Paulo club in the quarter finals of the Copa Libertadores.

However, before the ball rolls at Castelão, a controversy already takes care of Palmeiras both in the crowd and behind the scenes of the club: Daronco’s assistants for the duel against Vozão This is because both Michael Stanislau and Rafael da Silva Alves worked on the duel that culminated in the elimination of Verdão in the Copa do Brasil for São Paulo. The duo was responsible for making a mistake in checking the bid that gave rise to the penalty committed by Gustavo Gómez on striker Calleri should have been canceled since there was an offside at the beginning of the move, they were selected for this weekend’s duel against Vozão.

It is worth remembering that, at the beginning of the week, the head of refereeing Wilson Seneme promised improvements in refereeing, more rigidity with the referees and that the mistakes were a watershed. Palmeiras fans heavily criticized the CBF on social media: “CBF: ‘We will take action so that VAR mistakes do not happen again’. A week later… CBF: ‘We are going to select who worked in Palmeiras x SPFC in the Copa do Brasil in Alviverde’s game against Ceará'”, complained a fan.

“Congratulations Leila Pereira. You are not even good for the backstage”, said a fan. Another member of the crowd even made fun of the president ironically: “Leila Pereira managed to get a kid pass again”, he lamented. Finally, another fanatic alviverde said that the representative can be considered a new café au lait in football for the CBF.