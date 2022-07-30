“It was already my son, it’s over”; audio of Maraisa giving up on ‘affair’ is leaked and singer comments on subject

The audio where the singer says she no longer wants an alleged affair has gone viral in recent days

A leaked audio of the singer Maraisaof the duo Maiara and Maraisa recently went viral in the last few days. That’s because in the same it is possible to hear the singer giving up on an alleged affair, very direct, the sertaneja stated that she would not like to see the said whose again.

“Look, you want to know, here’s the thing: I’m sending you this audio here because you don’t seem to understand. I’m typing and you don’t understand what I’m talking about. I don’t want to see you anymore, you were already my son, it’s over. If you want to see me, look for me on Instagram, Google it, because I won’t find you anymore, it’s gone”, said the same in the voice message.

With the repercussion, Maraisa took to Twitter to comment on the matter and regret the exposure: “Guys, anyone who knows me knows how discreet I am. I don’t go around giving satisfaction about relationships on the internet. This is something to be lived together”, started.

Still talking about the subject, the artist explained better what happened: “But as you can see, this audio leaked that I had to be a little harsher because, for me, there is no second chance. I rarely go back, but since he made it public, I just want to send a message: That’s it, my son!”, finished.