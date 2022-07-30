“It was pretty rough in placement…”

Caio Castro has received some criticism after participating in the podcast “YOUR BROTHER”. That’s because the actor made it clear that he has no obligation to pay the bill on the dates he attends. The speeches reverberated on the internet and personalities such as Deolane Bezerra and Felipe Neto spoke on the subject.

On Friday night (29), who broke the silence was the fitness influencer and boyfriend of Juju Salimeni, Diogo Basaglia. In the stories of Instagramthe boy made a series of comments about the statements of Caio Castro and made it clear that he never failed to pay the bill for any meeting he attended.

“I think I got this question a lot for dating a totally independent and successful person. I understand his point of view, but I think he was very rude in his position. Everyone does what they think is right, and that comes a lot from the creation of the person”, he began.

“If I invite someone to dinner, especially if it’s the first dinner, it would never cross my mind to split the bill. I’ve been with the juliana and I never let her buy dinner. Even because paying that bill won’t change anything in my life or hers. There is a difference between chivalry and chauvinism“, he fired. “I’m seeing many famous people getting their dick in the kid, talking a lot, wanting to cancel the kid. Everyone does what they think is right. If you don’t like it, if he asks you to dinner, you won’t. Simple,” he concluded.