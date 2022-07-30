“It’s still swollen”; Zilu Godoi vents about his health condition that has compromised his routine in recent days

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 38 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on “It’s still swollen”; Zilu Godoi vents about his health condition that has compromised his routine in recent days 0 Views

Entertainment

After having some health problems, Zilu Godoi makes an appearance on social media and comments on the case

Juliana Ribeiro

Per Juliana Ribeiro

Photo: official Instagram reproduction Zilu Godoi
Photo: official Instagram reproduction Zilu Godoi
Juliana Ribeiro

At the end of the morning of this Friday (29), Zilu Godoi appeared on social media to explain the reason for your disappearance from the internet in the last few days. THE ex-wife of Zezé di Camargoalways very talkative, said he was recovering from some minor health issues and showed his swollen hand.

“Hi my loves, good morning. I’m kind of missing, right, but look, my hand is still swollen, I had some problems with my hand. I had cystitis last week, this week I have a locked spine, it’s getting better and next week I I’m back to workout”warned the mother of Vanessa Camargo.

Taking advantage of the moment of interaction with their followers through the video posted on stories of your Instagrama socialite took the opportunity to give details of his breakfast. “Who can identify with this here? Everything light, and the coffee I don’t run out of in the morning, perfect, right? Have a nice weekend to all of you, kiss”wished Zilu.

Recently, the businesswoman also spoke out by congratulating the ex-son-in-law, Marcus Buaizwho completed another year of life. “Today is his day! Congratulations, Marcus! May God light your path, with lots of love, peace and joy! Be happy in your entirety! Happy birthday!”he wrote.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer gets its first teaser

Cillian Murphy looks ready to become death, destroyer of worlds, in the teaser for “Oppenheimer”, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved