“It’s still swollen”; Zilu Godoi vents about his health condition that has compromised his routine in recent days

After having some health problems, Zilu Godoi makes an appearance on social media and comments on the case

At the end of the morning of this Friday (29), Zilu Godoi appeared on social media to explain the reason for your disappearance from the internet in the last few days. THE ex-wife of Zezé di Camargoalways very talkative, said he was recovering from some minor health issues and showed his swollen hand.

“Hi my loves, good morning. I’m kind of missing, right, but look, my hand is still swollen, I had some problems with my hand. I had cystitis last week, this week I have a locked spine, it’s getting better and next week I I’m back to workout”warned the mother of Vanessa Camargo.

Taking advantage of the moment of interaction with their followers through the video posted on stories of your Instagrama socialite took the opportunity to give details of his breakfast. “Who can identify with this here? Everything light, and the coffee I don’t run out of in the morning, perfect, right? Have a nice weekend to all of you, kiss”wished Zilu.

Recently, the businesswoman also spoke out by congratulating the ex-son-in-law, Marcus Buaizwho completed another year of life. “Today is his day! Congratulations, Marcus! May God light your path, with lots of love, peace and joy! Be happy in your entirety! Happy birthday!”he wrote.