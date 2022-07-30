Ivan Moré detonates Globo and reveals about friends who are at the station: ‘Dissatisfied’ | TV

Ivan More was the special guest of the podcast “Inteligência LTDA”. Among the topics discussed in the interview, his time at Rede Globo, which ended in 2019, ended up becoming the point that most caught the attention of those who were following the chat. That’s because, the journalist opened up the game and revealed behind-the-scenes details of everything that goes on in the newsrooms of the Marinho station.

Without mincing words, the former presenter of “Globe Sports” he said everything he thinks about some professionals who keep bossing around on the channel: “The dudes [gestores] in there, even today, they have an initiative of this size [mínima]. They are there to get bonuses and make a good living until they get fired, because in time that will come.”.

Ivan pointed out that some colleagues prefer to continue working on the channel because of the financial aspect, but he used words like “dissatisfied” to describe the feeling of some professionals: “My friends who are still inside earn a lot of money – because one or the other is relevant – but they are extremely unmotivated, dissatisfied. Why [dentro da emissora] there is no space for you to think, just [seguir a] primer”.

Finally, the journalist made a point of detailing every negative moment he passed while he was hired by the Marinho station: “If I mentioned the name of a social network on Globo Esporte, I would take a hook. The social network of photos was prohibited. You couldn’t speak your arroba [perfil] under no circumstances. Couldn’t show Apple cell phone. They told me: ‘you’re banned, you’re showing brand’”.