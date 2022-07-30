Iza boasts impeccable curves during a boat trip with her husband

Singer Iza left fans drooling as she shared photos on a boat in the company of her husband, Sérgio Santos

This Friday, the 29th, Iza (31) is enjoying a day off with a boat ride with her husband, Sérgio Santos.

The singer opened a photo album of the day and surprised by showing off her body in a colorful bikini. For the occasion, the muse chose a very thin purple model to keep her tan.

In other records, the couple lavished harmony and love with charming scenes.

“Virgo’s Groove”she wrote in the caption of the publication, referring to Beyoncé’s album released this Friday.

The artist’s admirers lavished praise. “How beautiful”, “The real Brazilian mermaid”,“Amazingly beautiful”, “The beauty of the cat is natural”they said.

IZA WILL BE THE SPECIAL PRESENTER OF CAETANO VELOSO’S 80 YEARS

On August 7th, Caetano Veloso (79) will complete 80 years of life and to celebrate this date, Globo is preparing a special program that will be broadcast by Globoplay and Multishow, simultaneously, with the presentation of IZA (31) .

The Special program Caetano Veloso 80 years will be broadcast live, directly from Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro, starting at 8:30 pm on Sunday, August 7th. In addition to being broadcast in its entirety on Globoplay and Multshow, some excerpts from the show will be broadcast during Fantástico.

