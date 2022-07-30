Jade Picon is caught giving a sexy pull on a piece of thong on the beach

the influencer Jade Picon does not deny that he has loved the new moment of his life. Now living in Rio de Janeiro, the famous has been making the most of her new stay and has been constantly seen strolling through the wonderful city.

This Thursday (28), the famous was caught for the third time in the week enjoying the sun on Barra da Tijuca beach, East Zone of Rio. Accompanied by friends, the famous squandered her good shape on the sands of Rio.

Wearing a printed bikini, the cat, who was recently cast to star in TV Globo’s 9 pm soap opera, drew attention with her flabby belly.

After taking a few dips, the famous still distributed excited smiles and returned to renew her tan.

Romance between Jade and PA outside the BBB 22

Earlier this week, the relationship between Paulo André and Jade Picon was again the subject of comments on social networks, after the sprinter gave a revealing interview for the podcast PodDelas, on Youtube.

In a conversation with the presenters Boo Unzueta and Tata Estaniecki, the former BBB said that the fans of the two put expectations on “dating” that they starred in the reality show.

“Jade and I, we had a nice stop in there. It was very cool. It was that stop I talked about intensity. It was very intense”, explained the famous.

The famous completed saying that the romance generated impressive reactions in the people, yielding even fights between the fans of the couple. “We managed to maintain this friendship, I have a huge affection for her. She is an amazing person.”

He also confirmed that the two got to meet again outside of confinement, but they are currently single. “It’s all right. We are friends, we stayed inside the house. After the reality show we caught up too, we stayed. But she went on with her life and I went with mine,” he added.

