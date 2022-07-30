João Guilherme doesn’t shut up, vents about kisses with famous and sends a message: “Expose intimacy…”

The famous had already spoken out about his reputation as a “taker”, but had to talk about it again

The son of singer Leonardo, João Guiherme, has been one of the most talked about topics among internet users. The boy gained the reputation of “catcher” after getting involved with several famous, coming to date Jade Picon, ex-BBB 22, and Larissa Manoela, actress.

Even with his statement claiming to be “very quiet about kissing celebrities”, Jotinha, as he is called by fans, had to speak out again on this subject. This time, the famous said that this exposure is worse for the women he gets involved with: “I think it’s boring for girls to be always exposing. I don’t do anything hidden, but it’s exposing intimacy”.

Recently, the actor even commented on this fame, going so far as to say that “I often end up with specific people who reverberate too much. But I’m very calm, if you only knew I’m so slow. I’m really slow lately“.

On social media, several netizens criticized the famous for the age difference between him and Bianca Andrade and Yasmin Brunet, famous with whom he has already been involved. In addition to the age difference, many netizens took advantage of the situation to criticize the young man’s appearance.