Joe Quinn meets Metallica and plays with the band

the star Joe Quinnthe Eddie of Stranger Thingsmet the band members Metallica, played “Master of Puppets” with them and even won an autographed guitar. His character on the series made history by performing the song in season four. Check out the video below:

The scene of Eddie performing the song preceded one of the saddest moments of the season: the death of the character of Joseph Quinn. The actor recently gave an interview commenting the possible return of the metalhead to the series.

“To me it looks like he’s already gone… It’s kind of hard to bring him back I would say, but I’m not sure”commented.

The four seasons of Stranger Things so far are available for streaming on Netflix. The fifth and final year does not yet have a premiere date, but the platform is also working on a spin-off of the series.

