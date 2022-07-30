José Loreto appears with Rafa Kalimann and daughter on the beach and surprises

José Loreto and Rafa Kalimann are seen on the beach in Rio de Janeiro in the company of the actor’s daughter

The actor Jose Loreto was seen enjoying a beach on this sunny Friday in Rio de Janeiro. He took his daughter. Bella, four years old to enjoy the sun and the Carioca sea. The artist, who is in the air at remake from the telenovela “Pantanal”, on TV Globo, playing the pawn Tadeu, he is often seen on outdoor walks with the heiress.

The little girl is the result of Loreto’s old relationship with the actress. Débora Nascimento. They were together for about seven years. The split was announced a few months after Bella was born in 2019.

Although, at the time, the split was shrouded in rumors, Jose Loreto and the ex-wife maintains a friendly relationship, thinking about the well-being and the best way to share the girl’s education. The actor even built a house in the same condominium that he lived with Débora to maintain the proximity and routine of the daughter close to her mother and father.

As usual, the artist, whenever he has free time with his daughter, takes Bella outside to play. This Friday’s father-daughter time also had more company. Loreto was photographed with his daughter and the former BBB and presenter Rafa Kalimann on Joatinga Beach, in the west side of Cidade Maravilhosa.

In the images released by professional photographers, Rafa appears extending the yoke, while Bella and the ex-BBB’s niece, Sofia, are already in the sand playing. Already Jose Loreto he is kneeling on his back talking to Rafa and next to his daughter. Other friends were also part of the group that enjoyed the day at the beach.

Bella even drew attention by being clicked wearing a long-sleeved bathing suit, tiara in the same shade of blue. To complement the outfit, the little girl wore sunglasses with round frames in pink. To ensure the joke, she even carried a stuffed animal to accompany.

