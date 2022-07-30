Judge orders defender Renan’s bail to be paid to victim’s widow – 07/29/2022

Judge Simone Rodrigues Valle determined that the bail paid by defender Renan Victor da Silva be transferred to the widow of motorcyclist Eliezer Pena, who was run over and killed last Friday (22) in Bragança Paulista (SP).

The request had been made by the Public Ministry and had the agreement of Renan’s defense and Eliezer’s family lawyers. The decision is considered unusual because, in cases like this, bail is usually deposited in court until the end of the process.

“I am very happy because, more than mere legalism, we seek justice,” said prosecutor Rogério Filócomo, author of the request that benefits Eliezer’s widow and the couple’s two underage daughters. “The fact that this request was accepted will ease the situation for the victim’s family. Generally, this bail amount is raised only at the end of the process, in three or four years. It is something that I consider to be unprecedented in all these years of career. It was a first step towards getting justice.”

With the court decision, the widow Isabela Seballo Pena will receive the R$ 242,400 deposited earlier this week by the player, who has a contract with Palmeiras and is on loan to Red Bull Bragantino. On Friday, the car he was driving swerved into the opposite lane and ran over Eliezer, who was driving a motorcycle on his way to work. The person in charge, who was a Palmeiras fan, died instantly.

The 20-year-old defender refused to take a breathalyzer test and was arrested in the act. The police, who are investigating the case, initially indicated that Renan committed the crime of manslaughter, in which there is no intention to kill. He must answer in freedom.

The judge’s decision is based on article 336 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which states: “The money or objects given as bail will serve to pay the costs, compensation for damages, the pecuniary benefit and the fine, if the defendant is convicted. ” The magistrate’s interpretation anticipated the compensation to the family even before the conclusion of the process.

The Public Ministry’s request is part of what in criminal law is known as “restorative justice”, a set of practices and methods that seek to repair the damage caused to victims of crimes and their families, rather than simply punishing the criminal. Prosecutor Rogério Filócomo said that the wishes and aspirations of Eliezer’s family will always be taken into account in the MP’s performance in the case.

Death of palmeirense causes commotion in Bragança Paulista

Eliezer’s death had great repercussions in the city of Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo. The foreman was very popular at the city’s floodplain championships. He was on his way to work when his bike was hit by Renan’s Honda Civic, who was returning from a party the night before.

The player refused to take the breathalyzer test shortly after the accident and also the blood test that could attest if he was intoxicated. A clinical examination carried out hours later found that he had no signs of intoxication. The 20-year-old defender was caught red-handed and released from jail after pledging to post bail.

After the repercussion of the case, Palmeiras fans mobilized on the internet to help Eliezer’s family. A crowdfunding created by the Instagram page “Pitaco Palmeirense” raised R$ 55.2 thousand, which will also be transferred to the widow of the person in charge.