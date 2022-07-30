Juliana Paes shows off her belly on a tour of Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro

Juliana Paes took advantage of last Thursday afternoon (28) to renew her tan on Barra da Tijuca beach, in Rio de Janeiro. The actress can still enjoy the day with her friends and children. Pedro and Antoniofruits of her marriage with the businessman Carlos Eduardo Baptistawho also took advantage of the day for a swim.

Always very stylish, the artist would not go on this short walk without at least being well dressed. Juliana Paes opted for a very stylish bikini in aqua green. The charm of her swimwear was in charge of the bottom, which had cutouts and was high-waisted, a strong trend for this summer. In addition, as a beach exit, the actress opted for a delicate dress in the same tone as the bikini, but in polka dot lace.

Juliana Paes on the small screen

if you thought that Juliana Paes would stay away from the small screen after saying goodbye to Maria Maruá, her character in wetland, know that you are very wrong. The actress makes her film debut in the first week of September with the film “Predestined — Arigó and the spirit of Dr. Fritz“, directed by Gustavo Fernandez.

The actress will be the romantic pair with Danton Mellowhich will interpret Zé Arigo, one of the most famous mediums in Brazil. “They are soulmates, they need each other on the path to their own development. This is real love! When you can let go of your most intimately held beliefs to be together and live what the other needs you to live with. Arlete did it for Zé; he also taught her a lot”, he told in an interview with the portal Extra.

