Jundiaí prepares health network to deal with cases of monkeypox | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The Health Promotion Management Unit (UGPS) in Jundiaí (SP) has already trained the network and defined the operation for the care of patients suspected of having monkeypox. The city confirmed the second case in a resident from an exam received last Tuesday (26).

In the city, care for suspected cases is available at the Emergency Departments (PAs) and at the Novo Horizonte Family Clinic. The equipment already has the inputs for the collection of tests for laboratory analysis.

After patient care, the Epidemiological Surveillance (EV) is immediately notified and starts to follow up, monitoring the patient and carrying out the epidemiological investigation with the people who had contact with him.

Monkeypox is spread when someone has close contact with an infected person. The virus can enter the body through contact with skin lesions, close and intimate contact, and through mucous membranes.

Individuals of any age with sudden onset of a single or multiple acute rash on any part of the body, including the genital region, are considered suspects. Symptoms also include rash, fever, headache, back or muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Last Saturday (23), the World Health Organization (WHO) decreed that the disease is a public health emergency of a global nature.