Juninho Pernambucano praises Andrey, Vasco’s jewel: “He is a monster” | vasco

Vasco’s idol, Juninho Pernambucano didn’t save praise when saying what he thinks about Andrey Santos, the club’s gem and author of two goals in the 4-0 victory over CRB this Thursday, for the Brasileirão Serie B.

+ See the classification of Serie B of the Brasileirão

In an interview with the “Resenha Loading” channel, Juninho commented on the comparison made by the fact that Andrey had requested the number 8 shirt, which belonged to him. The 18-year-old said after the game that he didn’t see it “as a burden, but as an honor”.

– It is difficult to find a player at 18 as ready as he is. Physically he is a monster. Without the ball, his participation is total. I even wanted to see his GPS, because he doesn’t stop. And technically he is far above the others – said the former Vasco player.

“He’s not going to be better than me, he’s going to be much better than me. He’s a much more complete player. At 18 I didn’t play half as much as he does, I’m not ashamed to say that,” he added. .

1 of 4 Andrey Santos, from Vasco, celebrates the goal scored against CRB — Photo: André Durão / ge Andrey Santos, from Vasco, celebrates the goal scored against CRB — Photo: André Durão / ge

Juninho Pernambucano continued with the praise and even revealed that he has already talked to Vasco’s board about Andrey.

– I once sent a message to (Carlos Roberto) Osório, vice president of the club. I asked: “Do you have any idea what this player is?”. That’s a €40 million transfer player at the very least. Of course, due to the club’s situation, sometimes they are not in a position to negotiate. But today he should become the team’s highest earner. To renew his contract, this has to be done. You have to try to convince him to stay. It would be very sad for the fan and for Vasco to lose a player of that level, with that talent – he said.

Check out Andrey Santos’ bids in the match between Vasco x CRB

– When we see him talking, you see that he has a good education. He is simple. When he loses the ball, he behaves well. When he is missed, he behaves well. All these are signs that he is a boy with an awareness of reality. So there’s no danger in giving him a shirt because I played, because Geovani played or another player played. I think it was the right attitude. The number 8 shirt always looks good on a player who thinks and likes to play for the team – concluded Juninho.

2 of 4 Juninho Pernambucano praises Andrey Santos, from Vasco, in an interview — Photo: Reproduction Juninho Pernambucano praises Andrey Santos, from Vasco, in an interview — Photo: Reproduction

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!