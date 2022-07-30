Kia Cerato will have a turbo engine in Brazil

The Kia Cerato is a very important car for the Korean brand in Brazil and this is even more evident in the statement by José Luiz Gandini, president of the brand in the country, during the press conference at the launch of the New Sportage 2023, in Araxá-MG.

In a question from a journalist about the full electrification of Kia’s portfolio in Brazil, Gandini replied that only three cars will not be covered by the hybridization.

One of them is the Carnival luxury minivan, imported with a V6 3.5 gasoline engine and indirect injection. Niche, the model does not have a hybrid variant on the national horizon.

Another model is the Bongo, a light truck assembled by Nordex in Montevideo, Uruguay. Finally, the model that Gandini emphasized in response was the Cerato, the midsize sedan imported from Mexico.

Sold in Brazil since the late 2000s and successor to the Sephia, the Cerato is currently one of the few mid-sized sedans in a traditional position in the Brazilian market.

According to Gandini, the Cerato will not be electrified like Stonic or Sportage, however, to comply with national legislation ahead, it will receive a turbo engine to become more efficient in consumption and emission.

Manufactured in South Korea, Mexico, China, Algeria, Vietnam and Russia, the Kia Cerato is in its third generation in Brazil with the 2.0 Nu Flex engine with 157 horsepower on gasoline and 167 horsepower on ethanol, in addition to a six-speed automatic transmission. .

The president of Kia pointed out that the model has not yet been developed, apparently for Brazil, but only commented that it will have a turbo engine.

In this case, what is known is that the Kia Cerato has two turbo engine options out there, the Kappa 1.4 T-GDi being one of them, with 130 horsepower and 21.5 kgfm.

This could even be an option for the Cerato T-GDi around here, but it shouldn’t be. Another is the Gamma 1.6 T-GDi which, by the way, is the engine of the New Kia Sportage 2023, but in an improved and modified version to receive the MHEV.

In this option, it is somewhat “strong”, like its name in markets such as the US, with 204 horsepower and 27 kgfm, with manual or dual-clutch transmission with seven gears.

By commenting that the model has not yet been developed, Gandini probably referred to the 177 horsepower Gamma or Smartstream 1.6 T-GDi for the Cerato, which could thus better compete with the Toyota Corolla. So, let’s wait…