Kia Sportage starts to be sold from R$ 225 thousand







New Kia Sportage Photo: Kia / Publicity

Kia has officially started sales of the new Sportage. The SUV arrives with Kia’s mild hybrid system, following the same decarbonization route as the Stonic. The new Kia Sportage Hybrid has two versions: EX for R$224,990 and EX Prestige for R$259,990.

The main attribute of the new Kia Sportage is the Gamma II 4-cylinder in-line, turbo GDI (direct injection), 1.6 liter gasoline engine with MHEV 48V hybrid system. The set delivers 180 hp of power and 265 Nm of torque. The transmission is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

According to Inmetro, the Kia Sportage makes 11.5 km/l of gasoline in the city and 12.1 km/l on the road. The hybrid system is not flex like the Toyota Corolla Cross.

The new Kia Sportage has very bold lines, which is a hallmark of the brand's design. The average SUV is 4,515 m long, 1,865 m wide, 1,650 m high and has a wheelbase of 2,680 m. The fuel tank (54 liters) is located below the rear seat to give passengers more legroom and a lower seating position.





The wheels are 18” (EX version) and 19” (EX Prestige version) alloy wheels, and the trunk has a capacity of 562 liters and with the rear seats folded down, the capacity reaches 1,751 liters.

Inside, the multimedia screen is 12.3” and the digital panel is also 12.3”. Connectivity is compatible with CarPlay and Android, but with cable. There is a USB Type-C port on the back of the front seats.

The new Kia Sportage is 51% advanced high-strength steel with high torsional rigidity, 24% higher than the previous generation. The car has six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and a ramp-start assistant, among other items. The car has several driver assistance technologies (ADAS).

“The Sportage has always been our flagship in sales,” said José Luiz Gandini, president of Kia Brasil. “This fifth generation will maintain our tradition here in the Brazilian market, because once again we are at the forefront in the category of light hybrid SUVs in the country.” The Sportage’s warranty is 5 years, including the 48V battery and the MHEV system.

In Brazil, the Sportage is available in seven colors: Verde Aventura (metallic), Red Infra (metallic), White Casa (solid), White Luxury (pearlized), Black Pearl (pearlized), Silver Lunar (metallic) and Gray Penta ( metallic). R$ 2,800 is added to metallic and pearl paint finishes.