Larissa Manoela takes a photo behind the scenes opening her blouse and showing what’s underneath

Novel Muse! Larissa Manoela, actress, digital influencer and Globo muse, made the crowd happy this Friday afternoon (29) by sharing her look behind the scenes at the studios.

“Work mode on”, wrote the muse in the caption of the publication. In the click, Larissa Manoela opens her blouse, shows off her look underneath, with a top and black panties, in addition to leaving fans drooling with her good shape. Currently, the muse has already surpassed the mark of nothing more, nothing less than 46.3 million followers.

In a few minutes, the click reverberated mainly on Twitter: “The day I have this shape, I won’t need anything else”, pointed out one. “This woman is still going to break my heart so perfectly,” said another.

Larissa Manoela reveals how she prepared to make soap operas on Globo

During an interview given to Quem magazine, Larissa Manoela revealed how she prepared to start playing the role in the period soap opera ‘Além da Illusion’. According to the actress, everything happened very fast, but she did not stop training and preparing for everything.

“We’ve been in the process for a long time. I was very anxious and had to control the expectation. I always had in my mind that we would start this process when we were safe”, said Larissa Manoela.

“The first meetings were virtual. When we arrived in person, we were adding and adding ”, said Larissa Manoela”, she concluded.

