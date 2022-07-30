Last days to secure discount for Capital Moto Week

Presented by

(credit: Disclosure Capital Moto Week)

Capital Moto Week, which started last Thursday (21), at the Granja do Torto Exhibition Park, celebrates its 17th edition with Correio Braziliense as its media partner. In order to move the city of rock even more, the newspaper offers a 22% discount for subscribers who purchase a ticket – full, half or solidary. To obtain the promotional code, it is necessary to access the Clube do Assinante website (https://clubedoassinante.correiobraziliense.com.br).

In ten days, the capital is being contemplated with a lot of rock, leisure, gastronomy and adrenaline. The biggest automobile event in Latin America has more than 70 attractions and is expected to receive 800 thousand people, 300 thousand motorcycles and more than two thousand national and international motorcycle clubs until July 30th.

In addition, in this edition, the festival innovated and brought new spaces to be accessed throughout the days. Among the novelties, there is the structuring of a globe of death, amusement park, wrestling, open-air cinema and the largest zip line installed at festivals in the DF.

With the objective of promoting a differentiated experience, the leisure areas were expanded and the two food courts, together with the kiosks spread throughout the event, will bring together more than 30 traditional gastronomic options in the city. From Monday to Friday, at lunchtime, admission will be free for everyone to enjoy the dishes at Granja do Torto.

“We prepared the spaces to receive the motorcyclists who make Granja do Torto their homes during the ten days of the event. As it is an event that never sleeps, we are concerned with receiving everyone in the best possible way.”

Juliana Jacinto, CMW organizer.

Talks: Female Entrepreneurship & Creative Economy

As in the other editions, the CMW seeks to stimulate female empowerment by carrying out actions that minimize the stigma that motorcycling is aimed only at the male audience. This year could not be different: with Lady Bikers, it will be possible to dedicate an exclusive space to entrepreneurs who participate in the festival. In the environment, the creative economy and articles of interest to women will be promoted.

“We currently have many more motorcyclists and motorcycle clubs made up of women than before, there are some with 200 members, for example. And this we also prove with our numbers. Four years ago we had a mostly male audience – 75% – and last edition nearly matched – 54% men and 46% women.”

Juliana Jacinto, CMW organizer.

In 2019, the last year in which the event was held before the pandemic, the environment featured a talk show where Correio Braziliense addressed important topics within the female universe. In 2022, the tradition is back. Samanta Sallum, columnist for Correio Braziliense, will conduct a talk with guests Tabata Lôbo, entrepreneur and founder of the Mulher & Moto group; Day Miguel, Influencer, Motorcyclist and Creator of the Riding Without Neura Method; Aline Barbosa, Entrepreneur and CEO of Mister Cryl and Juliana Jacinto, Entrepreneur and festival organizer. The initiative will be held on Friday (29), from 5:30 pm, at the Lady Bikers space.

Service:

What: Capital Moto Week 2022

When: 21st to 30th of July

Where: Granja do Torto Exhibition Park, Brasília – Federal District

Correio Braziliense promotional code (22% discount): Access the Subscriber Club (https://clubedoassinante.correiobraziliense.com.br).

Tickets:

– Bikers without back and riding do not pay;

– Motorcycles with back are free from Monday to Friday until 3 pm and Saturdays and Sundays until 6 pm;

– PCD has access and free parking at the festival with the right to free 1

companion;

– People over 65 are entitled to half-price;

– For those who bring electronic waste or 1kg of food, they are entitled to a solidarity ticket at the current value of R$50;

Pedestrian tickets at https://www.bilheteriadigital.com

Article written by journalist Gabriella Collodetti