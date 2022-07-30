Latam celebrates leadership in the Brazilian air market in data for the 1st semester





LATAM celebrates this Thursday, 07/28, the fact of having been the leading airline company in Brazil in the first half of 2022, according to consolidated data from ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) released yesterday, 27.

In all, the company obtained almost 35% share (RPK – paying passengers times kilometers flown) in the Brazilian domestic market in the first six months of the year.

The June figures released by LATAM itself had already signaled that the company had recovered 101.7% of its domestic supply of seats (ASK – seats offered times kilometers flown) in the country, compared to the same month in 2019 (before the coronavirus pandemic). Covid-19). According to ANAC, the company’s share (RPK) in the Brazilian domestic market was 34.9% in June.

In June, LATAM registered an occupancy rate of 73.7% on its domestic flights in Brazil, carrying more than 2 million passengers on around 540 flights a day to 50 national destinations (there were 44 destinations before the Covid-19 pandemic). 19).





According to Aline Mafra, Director of Sales and Marketing at LATAM Brazil, the company’s leadership in Brazil is a direct reflection of the sustainable growth implemented by the company, mainly in the resumption and reopening of routes and new destinations in Brazil.

“Thanks to our operational efficiency, it was possible to consolidate an air network capable of reducing distances between the main Brazilian cities and capitals, in addition to opening the doors to access to international destinations, mainly through fast connections from São Paulo (Guarulhos)”said the director.

Largest number of destinations in Brazil in its history

July was the month with the most openings of destinations scheduled by LATAM for 2022, including Montes Claros (MG), Cascavel (PR), Caxias do Sul (RS) and Juiz de Fora (MG). The growth makes LATAM have the largest number of destinations in Brazil in its history.

There are 54 destinations, surpassing the 44 destinations it had in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the company increased the number of flights and resumed important routes, such as Rio Branco-Brasília, Curitiba-Porto Alegre and Fortaleza-Vitória.

During July 2022, considered high season for the sector, LATAM scheduled almost 3,000 more domestic and international flights to guarantee the service of approximately 3 million passengers, which corresponds to 60% more compared to the same month of 2021.

In all, the company closes the month with almost 20,000 takeoffs and landings to/from Brazil, a growth of 61% compared to the same period in 2021.

The airports in Brasília, São Paulo (Guarulhos and Congonhas), Rio de Janeiro (Galeão and Santos Dumont), Fortaleza, Curitiba and Porto Alegre brought together the largest volume of passengers within the country, accounting for 66% of this growth.

LATAM information



