Latifi leads final practice for F1 Hungarian GP

Nicholas Latifi was the fastest in the last practice for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, held this Saturday (30) at the Hungaroring.

The expected rain and cold arrived in Budapest, but it didn’t stop the drivers from heading to the track once the green light was shown. Some risked the intermediate tyres, but the best lap of the session on heavy rain tyres, 1:434.364, was achieved on Charles Leclerc’s F1-75 wet tyres.

Fernando Alonso was second, just over two tenths behind Leclerc, while Sebastian Vettel occupied P3.

The session was uneventful until Vettel – who recently announced his retirement from F1 for the end of the season – spun and crashed with nine minutes to go. As a result, the session was stopped with the red flag.

The green light came as the timer ticked down to five minutes. All riders with green intermediate tyres.

Max Verstappen took the lead momentarily, until Leclerc cut his time to 1:42.141.

With the track improving, Nicholas Latifi set a time of 1:41.480 to lead the session on an unusual day. Leclerc finished second, while Alexander Albon completed the top three with two Williams in the top 3.

Verstappen finished fourth after his final lap, while Mercedes’ George Russell was fifth.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso narrowly surpassed his compatriot Carlos Sainz in sixth, with Lando Norris eighth for McLaren. Vettel finished ninth.

Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10 for Haas, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Mick Schumacher.

Check out the FP3 timesheet valid for the Hungarian F1 GP:

1) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’41.480

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’42.141

3) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes) 1’42.381

4) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’43.205

5) George Russell (Mercedes) 1’43.434

6) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’43.570

7) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’43,589

8) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’43,743

9) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’44.178

10) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari) 1’44.655

11) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’44.832

12) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’45.156

13) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’45,570

14) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’45.624

15) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’45.638

16) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’45,691

17) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’45.850

18) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’45,930

19) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’46.091

20) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 1’48.240